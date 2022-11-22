PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter, then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In an impressive display of efficiency, the Piedmont quarterback led his offense to touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions — accounting for seven of them himself — leading them to a 55-22 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals at the Field of Champions Friday.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO