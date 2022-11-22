Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Four Spring Garden girls reach double figures in Hazel Green Ball N Prep basketball win
HAZEL GREEN – Spring Garden had four players reach double figures in a 64-24 girls basketball victory over Miller Academy of St. Louis in the Hazel Green Ball N Prep tournament on Saturday. Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers (4-0) with 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds, six steals...
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Hayes ‘on point’ against Sylvania as Bulldogs head back to another state title game
PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter, then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In an impressive display of efficiency, the Piedmont quarterback led his offense to touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions — accounting for seven of them himself — leading them to a 55-22 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals at the Field of Champions Friday.
weisradio.com
Party like it’s 2009: Warriors clinch first 4A football title berth in 13 years with 42-21 victory over Oneonta
CENTRE – Before Friday night’s Class 4A high school football state semifinal battle against Oneonta, Cherokee County football coach Jacob Kelley told the Warriors he didn’t care about the circumstances surrounding the game. All he wanted was to beat the Redskins because of what happened in their...
weisradio.com
Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning
Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th
Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Priceville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash where they were struck by a car on Monday night, according to the Decatur Police Department
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 879 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 14 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 230 traffic stops, and 70 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
WAFF
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer. In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center....
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
weisradio.com
$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman
Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
