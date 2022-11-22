ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

weisradio.com

Piedmont’s Hayes ‘on point’ against Sylvania as Bulldogs head back to another state title game

PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter, then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In an impressive display of efficiency, the Piedmont quarterback led his offense to touchdowns on each of their first eight possessions — accounting for seven of them himself — leading them to a 55-22 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals at the Field of Champions Friday.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning

Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
DECATUR, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th

Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE
courierjournal.net

Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 879 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 14 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 230 traffic stops, and 70 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman

Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
PELL CITY, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

