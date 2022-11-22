A Hopewell man led police on a chase through the Providence Forge area of New Kent County will spend the next 15 months in jail. Joshua John Scott, 34, of the 100 block of Weston Circle, entered guilty pleas to one count each of felony eluding of police, felony hit and run, and felony destruction of property as part of a plea agreement reached Monday afternoon in New Kent Circuit Court. One charge of possession of a Schedule I/II drug was dropped as part of the agreement.

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO