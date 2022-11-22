ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinton, VA

NBC12

Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is in police custody after a barricade situation early Friday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at around 4:17 a.m. Police say that man barricaded himself inside his home with two children and another adult.
HOPEWELL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
ASHLAND, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man lands in jail for 15 months after leading high speed chase in New Kent County

A Hopewell man led police on a chase through the Providence Forge area of New Kent County will spend the next 15 months in jail. Joshua John Scott, 34, of the 100 block of Weston Circle, entered guilty pleas to one count each of felony eluding of police, felony hit and run, and felony destruction of property as part of a plea agreement reached Monday afternoon in New Kent Circuit Court. One charge of possession of a Schedule I/II drug was dropped as part of the agreement.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Woman dies in shooting on Richmond's northside

Nov. 22, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as a male,...
HOPEWELL, VA

