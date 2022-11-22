Read full article on original website
Man arrested for fatal assault in Norfolk on E. Little Creek Road
On October 6, 2022, around 10:12 p.m., police found 62-year-old Robert R. Hodges in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road suffering from physical injuries.
1 dead following shooting in Hampton
Police say one male is dead following a shooting in Hampton, Thursday night.
NBC12
Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is in police custody after a barricade situation early Friday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at around 4:17 a.m. Police say that man barricaded himself inside his home with two children and another adult.
Search for answers continues 3 years after Richmond firefighter’s murder
The family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
Police: Woman arrested in deadly Richmond shooting; victim found on sidewalk
Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
WAVY News 10
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
nkccnews.com
Hopewell man lands in jail for 15 months after leading high speed chase in New Kent County
A Hopewell man led police on a chase through the Providence Forge area of New Kent County will spend the next 15 months in jail. Joshua John Scott, 34, of the 100 block of Weston Circle, entered guilty pleas to one count each of felony eluding of police, felony hit and run, and felony destruction of property as part of a plea agreement reached Monday afternoon in New Kent Circuit Court. One charge of possession of a Schedule I/II drug was dropped as part of the agreement.
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
Woman killed in Gilpin Court shooting in Richmond
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman, and the detention of another, in Gilpin Court.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
NBC12
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Woman detained in Richmond shooting investigation that killed woman
Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
foxrichmond.com
Woman dies in shooting on Richmond's northside
Nov. 22, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.
Elderly woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond
A woman in her 80s has died after police say she crashed her car in a parking lot on North Hamilton Street.
78-year-old man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
When emergency personnel got to the scene, they found a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses reported the Toyota was heading east on Courthouse Road when it crossed the center line and hit the Infiniti head-on before overturning and hitting a tree.
Hampton Police provide update on shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 1
Hampton Police held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on the investigation of two homicides that occurred over the past weekend.
Virginia and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for five days after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Effective today: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff following a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake.
NBC12
Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street. The victim has been identified as a male,...
