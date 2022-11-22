Read full article on original website
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
Comeback Town: Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself...
wbrc.com
Birmingham holiday tree lighting set for Nov. 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will soon look far more festive as the holiday season is officially here. The city will host its Holiday Tree Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North. Magic...
wbrc.com
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
wvtm13.com
Holiday display at Regions Center lights up downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A downtown Birmingham building is now in the holiday spirit Friday night, as the Regions Center has lit up in its traditional holiday display. A news release from Regions Bank states the 30-story building will show Christmas trees, a very large wreath and a giant stocking.
birminghamtimes.com
11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wbrc.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
wvtm13.com
Man killed in Birmingham shooting Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. Officers found a man lying unresponsive in the driveway of what appeared to be an abandoned house.
wbrc.com
Hoover Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Tuesday
Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - The Christmas season is here and cities around the state are planning their respective Christmas tree ceremonies. The City of Birmingham announced their plans for November 27 and, now, the City of Hoover has announced their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 5 p.m.
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations
Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
Bham Now
25 Christmas tree lightings, holiday parades in the Birmingham Metro area
An annual holiday tradition, Bham Now has compiled once again a list of Birmingham area Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades this November and December. Make sure to follow the links in the titles for all the details. Birmingham Christmas Tree Lighting Block Party – November 27. In front...
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
wvtm13.com
A bond between Malachi Moore and Ford Bertram was 'built tough'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The bond between Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore and 7-year-old Ford Bertram is a unique one and one you can say that is 'built tough'. The two brought together through adversity, building a lifetime friendship. Follow Kari on Facebook and Twitter.
