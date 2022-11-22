Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Related
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
‘Having that closure’: Sister remembers Northwest Indiana woman found dead in marsh
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case. On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Detectives Fix a Flat
(La Porte, IN) - Here's a feel-good story from your local Sheriff’s Department. One local woman is thankful today for a couple of La Porte County deputies. On Tuesday a woman on her way to work suffered a flat tire near the La Porte County Government Building. Unbeknownst to her, she pulled into Sheriff John Boyd’s parking spot while she sought help.
hometownnewsnow.com
Evicted Tenant Resists Police
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of striking a police officer who went to his home with a court ordered eviction notice. Caleb Brown, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with battery and intimidation, both level 5 felonies. According to court documents, a La...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
regionnewssource.org
Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
Woman killed in house explosion in Northwest Indiana
Natural gas is suspected as the cause of a house explosion in northwest Indiana that killed a woman inside the residence on Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a man from Lansing, Ill. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Jaylen Lewis from Calumet City was charged for the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man. On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., police responded to a report of shots...
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
Woman killed in New Chicago house explosion in Indiana, fire officials say
ABC7 obtained cell phone video captured by a neighbor in the area who initially tried to help before the flames became too overpowering.
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit
A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’
The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
fox32chicago.com
Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother
On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - Two Chicago area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Becomes Major Drug Bust
(Michigan City, IN) - A traffic stop in Michigan City uncovered a suspected dealer of methamphetamine. Thomas McGowan, 62, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine. According to court documents, police stopped his vehicle last week at U.S. 421 and Kieffer Road for a not...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo
Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
Comments / 0