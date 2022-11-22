ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Sheriff's Detectives Fix a Flat

(La Porte, IN) - Here's a feel-good story from your local Sheriff’s Department. One local woman is thankful today for a couple of La Porte County deputies. On Tuesday a woman on her way to work suffered a flat tire near the La Porte County Government Building. Unbeknownst to her, she pulled into Sheriff John Boyd’s parking spot while she sought help.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Evicted Tenant Resists Police

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of striking a police officer who went to his home with a court ordered eviction notice. Caleb Brown, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with battery and intimidation, both level 5 felonies. According to court documents, a La...
LA PORTE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WIBC.com

South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy

Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
VALPARAISO, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit

A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’

The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
RIVERSIDE, IL
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
HAMMOND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother

On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Traffic Stop Becomes Major Drug Bust

(Michigan City, IN) - A traffic stop in Michigan City uncovered a suspected dealer of methamphetamine. Thomas McGowan, 62, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine. According to court documents, police stopped his vehicle last week at U.S. 421 and Kieffer Road for a not...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo

Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
DYER, IN

