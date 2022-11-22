ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Stolen cop car crash leads to an emotional connection

By Chris Hayes, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vi84W_0jJSGIPf00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – When a citizen stole a police car in October and crashed it into a tree, no one predicted what would happen next.

It’s an ending like no other, that the woman at the center shared exclusively with FOX 2. Part of her thinks she should be dead after the incident. But in the aftermath of her survival, she believes there’s a message beyond the sensation – a message about mental health.

Asiana looked at the video and said, “That’s not me, you know. That’s not me.”

But it was her.

The 28-year-old shook her head as she looked at the clip of her Oct. 9 breakdown in Velda Village Hills.

“I’m glad to be alive and breathing right now,” she said.

Trending: Four former Cardinals, St. Charles native on 2023 Hall of Fame ballots

The North County Police Cooperative’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) responded. A witness captured video from his mobile phone nearby, while police body cam documented the interaction.

“We’re going to call an ambulance for you, okay?” an officer says on the body camera.

Within seconds, she ran away, then turned around towards the police car. She opened the door, got inside, and drove off with the officers running behind her, screaming.

Asiana fell out of the car. The car hit a tree and then rolled backwards, hitting another tree.

She said she only remembers small pieces from that day.

“I wasn’t on my medication, so that tied in,” she said.

She’s not supposed to be on the wrong side of the law. She says she served six years in the U.S. Army, and provided pictures with her in uniform.

“I noticed in the last couple years of service that I did have something that I had to deal with,” she said.

The officers that day never lost their cool. At one point after the crashes, an incredulous neighbor asked the officer, “Is she going to jail for a long time!?”

The officer answered: “No, she’s got something else going on.”

You can hear the officers using humor to cope.

“Well, that sucks,” one of the officers says after having a chance to soak in what happened. “It was a brand-new police car.”

“It could’ve been worse. She could have hit somebody,” one of the officers responds, adding, “Silver lining.”

As North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin explained, “Once it was over, it was over. (The officers) remained professional. They de-escalated. And I think that’s exactly what society is asking us to do.”

“What we’ve asked our police officers to do in a mental health crisis is to be able to determine it is a mental health crisis in about three seconds, and you better react the right way,” he said. “In other professions, medically speaking, they have weeks, months, a year to do some type of assessment.”

“I just love how they handled the situation. They were really patient with me, and they got me the help I actually needed,” Asiana said.

She wears an ankle bracelet. She’s entered a special diversion program through St. Louis County’s Mental Health Court. She’s invited us to attend her court hearings even though they’re typically closed to the public.

“…just to let people know that there is help and that they’re not alone,” she said.

Sgt. Tony Moutray, whose car Asiana crashed that day, wanted to let her know after our interview that she’s not alone.

“Hey! How are you?” They exchanged greetings with smiles as Asiana said, “I’m doing fine. Good seeing you again.”

Asiana told Sgt. Moutray, “I love how positive you were.”

“As long as you’re doing better today than you were that day, right?” Moutray said as Asiana responded, “Yes. Haaa. I appreciate it. You just don’t know how much I appreciate it.”

“Everybody has a story, and everybody wakes up the same every morning,” Moutray said. “I don’t know her story and she doesn’t know mine, but somebody’s going to have to take the helm and keep the calm.”

We will bring you updates as we follow Asiana through mental health court – coverage that will be unprecedented because these are typically confidential cases. Asiana is inviting us into the process to help others.

If you need immediate help or having suicidal ideation, please contact any of these agencies or hotlines .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 5

Kim Mathis
5d ago

Those officers did a great job as well as help this young lady in a crisis. This could have turned out bad if those officers hadn’t kept it together.

Reply
2
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance

A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
ARNOLD, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a man police considered dangerous in St. Francois County. The sheriff’s department said 45-year-old Jimmy Dale Hicks was spotted walking on U.S. Highway 67 on Monday. Deputies took him into custody without any problems. The St. Francois County...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy