Nets star Ben Simmons’ upcoming return to Philly draws brutally honest reaction from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Ben Simmons' Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey
Ben Simmons praised Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game
Ben Simmons yelled at KD during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
Michael Jordan said he would drop 50 after he found out Byron Scott wasn't going to guard him
Byron Scott shared what Michael Jordan did when he found out Anthony Peeler would guard him
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ivica Zubac (31 points, 29 rebounds) lifts Clippers past Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
3 key reactions to Warriors’ blowout road win over Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday, ending the home team’s five-game winning streak. Here are three key reaction from the Warriors’ impressive win over Minnesota, just their second road victory of the season. 3 key reactions to Warriors’ impressive road win over Timberwolves Peak first-quarter Warriors Minnesota entered this game […] The post 3 key reactions to Warriors’ blowout road win over Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant, Nets put on notice by Jacque Vaughn after tough road trip
The Brooklyn Nets ended their recent three-game road trip with a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers, 128-117. This resulted in Kevin Durant and Co. losing two out of their last three contests as they continue to struggle to reach the .500 mark. Nets head coach Jacque Vaugh could not...
‘A thing of beauty’: Klay Thompson spills tea on dominant win over Timberwolves
It’s no secret what’s driven the Golden State Warriors’ recent turnaround. That dynamic was on full display from the opening tip of Sunday’s 137-124 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a wire-to-wire road victory that counts as their most encouraging performance of 2022-23. How’d they do it? By avoiding the self-inflicted mistakes that marred the first […] The post ‘A thing of beauty’: Klay Thompson spills tea on dominant win over Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
