Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing superstar dual threat Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the middle of pursuing high-profile free agent Aaron Judge on a contract extension, but building a super team is never out of the question. General manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have made crazy moves in the past, trading for big-name players to help bolster the squad. Their most recent mega-trade was centered around Giancarlo Stanton, so who’s to say their next big splash can’t be Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels?
Latest on the Yankees’ free agent targets
The Yankees are certainly hoping they’ll be able to re-sign Aaron Judge, but until the AL MVP makes his decision, the Yankees are considering several other free agents and trade targets. In addition to some names already linked to New York in past reports, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman writes that the Yankees have checked in on the likes of Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, and their own incumbent free agents Jameson Taillon and Andrew Benintendi.
New York Post
This is the Aaron Judge nightmare Yankees fans might be facing on Opening Day
It’s a brisk, sunny Thursday in The Bronx. You’re playing hooky from work. Maybe you’re skipping school. A hot dog is in one hand. A scorebook is in the other. Baseball is back and all is right in the world. It is Opening Day. Everyone has hope....
Dodgers Rumors: Cy Young Winner In Conversations With Mets
Will the Dodgers still be apart of the Justin Verlander sweepstakes?
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
Cubs reportedly interested in Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger
Outfielders Michael Conforto and Cody Bellinger are both risky bets with huge payoff potential and it seems the Cubs are interested in putting some money down there. Jon Heyman of The New York Post connects the Cubs to both of them and also adds the Astros to the lengthy list of Bellinger suitors.
Mets Sign Denyi Reyes To Minor League Deal
The Mets announced that they have signed two pitchers to minor league deals: right-hander Denyi Reyes and left-hander Zach Muckenhirn. Each will be invited to major league Spring Training. Reyes, 26, is the only one of the two with major league experience. He cracked the big leagues with the Orioles...
Willy Adames 'had conversations' with Brewers about extension
Willy Adames is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season, but he has been vocal about wanting to keep playing with the Brewers. To that end, Adames told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy that the two sides have “had conversations” about a possible longer-term deal, and that “I let them know that obviously I want to stay” in Milwaukee.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
MLB finds no collusion between Yankees, Mets regarding Aaron Judge's free agency
Major League Baseball has determined there was no agreement between the Mets and Yankees to suppress the market for top free agent Aaron Judge, reports Sean Gregory of Time. The league had opened an investigation into the two teams last week after the MLB Players Association had raised some concerns about an article published by Andy Martino of SNY earlier this month.
Reds, Tucker Barnhart have discussed reunion
The Reds and catcher Tucker Barnhart have discussed the possibility of him returning to Cincinnati, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Barnhart, of course, has spent the vast majority of his career in the Reds’ organization, having been drafted by them back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
Examining Yankees' in-house options at shortstop for 2023
The Yankees' shortstop position has been in a state of flux for more than a year now. In September 2021, manager Aaron Boone announced that Gleyber Torres would be moved over to second base. With that new vacancy, many expected the Yankees to acquire one of the five shortstops at the top of last year’s free-agent class: Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0