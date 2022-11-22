The Reds and catcher Tucker Barnhart have discussed the possibility of him returning to Cincinnati, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Barnhart, of course, has spent the vast majority of his career in the Reds’ organization, having been drafted by them back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO