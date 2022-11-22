Read full article on original website
What channel is Rams vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The Chiefs play what feels like a rare game outside of a prime-time slot this weekend, in a matchup that looked like one of the regular season's best just a few months ago. Instead, Kansas City is favored by two touchdowns against a Rams team that looks like a shell of the group that won the Super Bowl in February.
What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12
The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
NFL Odds: Saints vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
An NFC showdown is on tap for this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to the Golden Gate City to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Saints-49ers prediction and pick will be revealed. Snapping a two-game...
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Packers vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Sunday Night Football' game
It's do-or-die time for the Packers. Green Bay's hopes of a miracle run to the playoffs would be all but crushed with a loss Sunday night to the Eagles, who hold the NFL's best record at 9-1. The Packers suffered an uninspiring home loss to the Titans last week, proving...
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach
When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
Justin Tucker laments missing game-winning 67-yard field goal in Ravens' loss to Jaguars: 'Heartbreaking'
Justin Tucker had a chance to give the Ravens a last-second win over the Jaguars and make NFL history in the process. He came up short in his efforts to do so. Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the Baltimore vs. Jacksonville game was on the right line, but it came up just short.
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s recent comment totally explains why his team continues to dominate
It looked like Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was about to have a rough night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Bolton was flagged with two really bad penalties in the first half of the game, the second being the boneheaded unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin Herbert that gave the Chargers a brand new set of downs instead of a fourth down. The Chargers then picked up three points a few plays later as they extended their lead, at the time, to 20-13.
Doug Pederson explains Jaguars' decision to go for 2, sealing comeback win vs. Ravens: 'What do we have to lose?'
As officials reviewed whether Marvin Jones was down in bounds on his late fourth-quarter touchdown, the question on everyone's mind was if the Jaguars would go for 2 and the win. Facing the AFC North-leading Ravens, the Jaguars had just stormed back from a 27-20 deficit in the final minutes...
Vikings' Adam Thielen spits out victory turkey after Thanksgiving win over Patriots: 'It's a little dry'
NBC must have hired Catherine to cook the turkey for the final game on Thanksgiving. Following the Vikings' 33-26 victory over the Patriots on Thursday, Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen tried some celebratory turkey leg during his postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark. It certainly appeared he was unable to finish it.
Jets QB Mike White shows Zach Wilson 'the real New York Jets football' in win over Bears
The "White Knight" rises. The Jets benched 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 for a number of reasons. For starters, he's been bad. Then, he followed up his poor performance in Week 11 by failing to take accountability for the team's poor offensive showing. That reflected pretty poorly on his leadership qualities, among other things.
Tempers flare on Broncos sideline vs. Panthers as DL Mike Purcell screams in QB Russell Wilson's face
The Broncos' season is continuing to unravel on the field, and frustrations appear to be boiling over. Fox cameras caught defensive tackle Mike Purcell screaming in Russell Wilson's face on the sideline amid the team's offensive struggles. Wilson, rarely confrontational, didn't react harshly but did say something back to Purcell.
Giants' Brian Daboll frustrated with officials after touchdown called back vs. Cowboys
Giants coach Brian Daboll was uncharacteristically frustrated in his postgame press conference after his team's 28-20 loss Thursday to the Cowboys. But the discontent after the game paled in comparison to the blowup he had at officials in the first quarter. It appeared the Giants had taken a 6-0 lead...
Rams coach Sean McVay takes hard shot to head from own player's helmet vs. Chiefs
The Rams' injury bug has reached the coaching staff. Coach Sean McVay took a hard shot to the head from one of his own players whil standing on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, though he appeared to be all right afterward. McVay walked right into reserve tight...
Darnell Mooney injury update: Bears WR doubtful to return vs. Jets after suffering ankle injury
The Bears were without Justin Fields entering their Week 12 game against the Jets, and now they have lost their top pass catcher. Veteran receiver Darnell Mooney left the rain-soaked contest at the 11:48 mark in the third quarter. David Montgomery rolled him up after a 13-yard run up the middle.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
