It looked like Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was about to have a rough night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Bolton was flagged with two really bad penalties in the first half of the game, the second being the boneheaded unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin Herbert that gave the Chargers a brand new set of downs instead of a fourth down. The Chargers then picked up three points a few plays later as they extended their lead, at the time, to 20-13.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO