What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12

The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s recent comment totally explains why his team continues to dominate

It looked like Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was about to have a rough night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Bolton was flagged with two really bad penalties in the first half of the game, the second being the boneheaded unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin Herbert that gave the Chargers a brand new set of downs instead of a fourth down. The Chargers then picked up three points a few plays later as they extended their lead, at the time, to 20-13.
Jets QB Mike White shows Zach Wilson, New York what offense has been missing

The 'White Knight' rises. The Jets benched 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 for a number of reasons. For starters, he's been bad. Then, he followed up his poor performance in Week 11 by failing to take accountability for the team's poor offensive showing. That reflected pretty poorly on his leadership qualities, among other things.
