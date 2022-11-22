ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News

'Wallabies love giving us all heart attacks': Fans react to Australia's incredible win

The Wallabies’ stunning victory over Wales on Sunday morning (AEDT) may go down in history as one of the greatest rugby comebacks of the year – if not all time. Coming off three straight losses by three points or less, the Wallabies had a point to prove at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium 10 months out from the Rugby World Cup.
Sporting News

The 'great call' that convinced Kolisi 14-man Springboks would win

Thrilled Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has saluted the ability of his team to suck up the anxiety of their latest red card and not let it prevent them from comfortably defeating England at Twickenham. Sub tighthead Thomas du Toit dubiously had one of the shortest-lived Test appearances when sent off within a couple of minutes of his second-half arrival.
Sporting News

'Don't lose faith in us': Why Wallabies 'had a lot of belief' vs Wales

Australian try-scoring hero Mark Nawaqanitawase has praised the Wallabies’ “character and courage” after their incredible comeback win over Wales in Cardiff this morning. The Wallabies were down against Wales, they were losing by a lot, but they certainly weren’t out of the fight just yet. While...
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022

Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
Sporting News

What channel is USA vs. England on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar

The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
The Guardian

Lack of support denting prospects for UK computer chip sector, say MPs

The UK is missing out on a wave of investment and falling behind other countries in the fast-growing semiconductor industry because of a lack of support from the government, MPs have warned. The government should urgently publish a long-delayed semiconductor strategy, and also look to create partnerships with allies to...
Sporting News

When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup

Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.

