Man arrested for fatal assault in Norfolk on E. Little Creek Road
On October 6, 2022, around 10:12 p.m., police found 62-year-old Robert R. Hodges in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road suffering from physical injuries.
Man arrested after two-hour barricade situation in Hopewell
A man was arrested Friday morning following a two-hour barricade situation on South 14th Avenue, according to Hopewell Police.
1 dead following shooting in Hampton
Police say one male is dead following a shooting in Hampton, Thursday night.
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
Quinton man indicted for allegedly assaulting four New Kent deputies
A convicted felon who was allegedly seen carrying a firearm and allegedly attacked four law enforcement officers has been indicted by a New Kent grand jury. Da’At Sagoyewatha Olama, a.ka. David Wingfield Williams, 58, of the 5100 block of New Kent Highway, Quinton, received indictments on four counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm as part of Monday morning proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. According to the police report, the incident took place near Sun’s Café in Quinton on June 15 after concerned individuals noticed a person carrying a firearm in a dangerous manner down the road.
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
Search for answers continues 3 years after Richmond firefighter’s murder
The family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
I-95 crash near Lewistown Road exit in Hanover cleared
A crash on Interstate 95 that closed southbound and northbound lanes Thursday near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover County has been cleared.
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
Two killed in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.
Elderly woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond
A woman in her 80s has died after police say she crashed her car in a parking lot on North Hamilton Street.
2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection,...
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Police: Woman arrested in deadly Richmond shooting; victim found on sidewalk
Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 eastbound west of King Street has caused property damage, but no injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
Gillies Creek Park goat missing from pen in Richmond’s East End
One of the goats from Gillies Creek Park is reportedly missing from her pen in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond's East End.
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
