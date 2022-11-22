ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

nkccnews.com

Quinton man indicted for allegedly assaulting four New Kent deputies

A convicted felon who was allegedly seen carrying a firearm and allegedly attacked four law enforcement officers has been indicted by a New Kent grand jury. Da’At Sagoyewatha Olama, a.ka. David Wingfield Williams, 58, of the 5100 block of New Kent Highway, Quinton, received indictments on four counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm as part of Monday morning proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. According to the police report, the incident took place near Sun’s Café in Quinton on June 15 after concerned individuals noticed a person carrying a firearm in a dangerous manner down the road.
QUINTON, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection,...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA

