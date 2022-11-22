A convicted felon who was allegedly seen carrying a firearm and allegedly attacked four law enforcement officers has been indicted by a New Kent grand jury. Da’At Sagoyewatha Olama, a.ka. David Wingfield Williams, 58, of the 5100 block of New Kent Highway, Quinton, received indictments on four counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm as part of Monday morning proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. According to the police report, the incident took place near Sun’s Café in Quinton on June 15 after concerned individuals noticed a person carrying a firearm in a dangerous manner down the road.

QUINTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO