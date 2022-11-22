Read full article on original website
KEYT
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
KEYT
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents in eastern Congo are waiting to see whether a cease-fire would take effect as planned after weeks of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group. Regional leaders called for the stop in violence at a summit earlier this week in Angola, and warned that force could be used if the M23 rebels do not comply. They also want M23 to relinquish control of the major towns that they have seized in their rapid advance. M23 chairman Bertrand Bisimwa said his rebels would accept the cease-fire. But he said they would still defend themselves and civilians as needed. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, which Rwanda has denied.
KEYT
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
KEYT
Turkish police detain protesters at anti-violence rally
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have broken up a rally calling for an end to violence against women and for Turkey’s return to a treaty aimed at protecting them, detaining dozens of people. The demonstrators tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal, to mark the Nov. 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, defying an order by authorities banning the rally on security and public order grounds. Police blocked off protesters from entering streets leading to Istiklal Friday, surrounded groups of protesters and apprehended them. An Associated Press journalist saw three busses full of detained protesters being taken to a nearby police station.
KEYT
Court rules Dutch state liable for 2007 Afghan bombing
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the country’s forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, and ordered the state to pay financial compensation to the victims. The court in The Hague on Wednesday found the late-night attack on a compound that left some 20 civilians dead violated international humanitarian law. It sided with four survivors of the attack who brought a civil suit against the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound.
KEYT
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital. A doctor was critically injured in the overnight attack Wednesday. Six days ago, according to the mayor, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building. Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the latest rocket attack, was born two days ago. He and his mother were supposed to be discharged Wednesday. Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.
KEYT
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
KEYT
Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies found
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Java island early this week has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides. At least 24 people remain missing. The National Search and Rescue Agency says the bodies were recovered in two areas in mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s quake brought tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people. Officials say rescuers will continue searching until rebuilding begins.
KEYT
Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air traffic
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are reviewing security measures at Berlin’s airport after six climate activists entered the grounds and briefly disrupted flights. German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Friday saying Thursday’s incident was being reviewed to determine what further action may be required. Police said four protesters glued themselves to the ground near the runway, while two others cycled across the premises. The group Uprising of the Last Generation claimed responsibility, saying it wanted to highlight the problem of fossil fuel subsidies, such as for jet fuel, which allow a minority of the world’s population to fly while the majority suffer the consequences of climate change stoked by greenhouse gas emissions.
KEYT
Greece: 7 Egyptians held, suspected of crewing migrant boat
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested seven Egyptians who had been on board a fishing boat crammed with nearly 500 people that lost steering and triggered a major rescue effort earlier this week. The seven were arrested on suspicion of being involved in migrant smuggling, after a preliminary investigation identified them as allegedly having been involved in crewing the vessel. The dilapidated 25-meter (82-foot) boat had been heading from Libya to Italy with 483 people on board when it lost steering in rough seas south of the Greek island of Crete early Tuesday. The coast guard said a preliminary investigation showed the passengers had paid a smuggling ring $3,000-$4,000 each to be transported to Italy.
KEYT
Shooting in Russian city leaves 4 dead, including gunman
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a gunman has opened fire in a southern city, killing three people, and then killed himself. The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow. Alexander Runov, a spokesman for the regional interior ministry, said the gunman shot two employees at a local medical center Thursday and then went outside, shooting at passersby and killing one of them, according to state news agency Tass. One other person was wounded. Runov was cited as saying tensions over the gunman’s divorce could be behind the shooting.
KEYT
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect. But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited from the United States to face charges. The Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was travelling with.
KEYT
Boy, 6, pulled alive from wreckage of Indonesia earthquake
A six-year-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage of a property Wednesday after surviving for more than two days under debris, bringing hope to those waiting for news of loved ones after a powerful earthquake struck a populous area of Indonesia’s West Java province. Indonesia’s National Agency for...
KEYT
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
KEYT
Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.
KEYT
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
KEYT
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago has been arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a $677,000 reward. Indian national Rajwinder Singh flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Singh had been arrested Friday following Australia’s extradition request. Australia made another requests last year but Singh couldn’t be located. He was employed as a nurse in a town near Cairns when Cordingley was killed on a beach where she had gone to walk her dog.
KEYT
Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers are narrowing their focus to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake killed at least 272 people. More than a third of the victims were children. Rescuers are using backhoe, sniffer dogs and life detectors to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village. That’s where 39 missing people are believed to be buried after a landslide set off by Monday’s quake left tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. On Wednesday, searchers rescued a 6-year-old boy who was trapped for two days under the rubble of his collapsed house.
