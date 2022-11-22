Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
China Covid: Protests widen against strict lockdown measures
Protests in China against government's strict Covid measures have intensified, with some people publicly venting their anger at the Communist Party leaders. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Shanghai, where the BBC saw people being bundled into police cars. Students have also demonstrated at universities in Beijing and...
BBC
Swedish brothers face trial on Russia spy charges
Two Swedish brothers accused of selling secrets to Russia's intelligence services have gone on trial in what has been called one of Sweden's worst ever alleged cases of espionage. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, are accused of spying for Moscow over a 10-year period. The older brother previously...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran complain to Fifa over flag change on social media by US
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Iran's football federation has complained to Fifa after the Islamic...
Comments / 0