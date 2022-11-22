Read full article on original website
Five keys to the game: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 9 Oregon's regular season finale with No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). The Ducks (9-2, 7-1) are coming off a tough and hotly-contested 20-17 victory over Utah to conclude the season's home slate. The win keeps the Ducks alive to play in a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Ducks beat their rivals in Corvallis, they'll clinch a spot and they'd also head to Sin City with a Washington State win over Washington.
Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85
Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
The Ducks who must play well for Oregon to win at Oregon State
The No. 9 ranked Oregon Ducks will head to No. 21 Oregon State's house for a rare ranked vs ranked rivalry matchup between these two teams to close out the regular season. What is it going to take for the Ducks to walk out of Reser Stadium with a victory and get to ten regular season wins on the year and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game for a fourth straight year?
PODCAST: The storylines and predictions for Oregon at Oregon State
What are the major storylines for Oregon at Oregon State? What areas of concern are there for the Ducks heading into this rivalry game? How do we see this game playing out on both offense and defense on Saturday from Reser Stadium? Plus our score predictions for this game. Matt...
WATCH: Dana Altman gives honest assessment of team after another tough loss
Hear from Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman after another tough loss, this time to UCONN in the opening round of the PK85. The Ducks played with just seven healthy scholarship players, three being 6-foot-11 centers and the game didn't go nearly as the Ducks hoped. How can Oregon bounce back?
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State
The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
Everything Duke's players said after narrow win over Oregon State
On what he did differently against Oregon State: “Over the past few games, I’ve had a bit of a struggle coming out ready to get it and playing the way I should be playing. I think just always coming in at halftime, talking with the team, talking with the coaches and things not going the right way, I know that I can do so much better and I think that brings a little fire into me. I definitely have to play with that from the start moving forward, but I think that’s what got me out of my slump. Even if the shots weren’t falling, just playing my butt because that’s what the team needed.”
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
Duke basketball: Media blasts Blue Devils after near-upset loss to Oregon State
Duke entered its Thursday game at the Phil Knight Legacy as a 22-point favorite over an Oregon State team that won just three games a year ago. The Blue Devils bricked shots to the extent that it outstripped the College Basketball Reference database, forcing Duke into a tight contest that the Blue Devils survived 54-51.
A Track Record of Neglect
PeaceHealth doctor Christy Horton pleaded guilty Nov. 1 in Eugene Municipal Court to one count of first degree animal neglect related to her three great Danes. Two remaining charges were dismissed by the city of Eugene as part of the plea deal. Horton was charged with animal cruelty, but never...
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
Central Oregon Coast's Florence Holiday Festival Expands, with Gnomes, Lighted Parade
(Florence, Oregon) – A long-standing tradition on the central Oregon Coast is expanding this year. The Florence Holiday Festival is getting some new additions, thanks to the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and some of it is truly aglow. (Above: near Florence, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) December 3...
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man joined with a Salem business to create a special trailer designed to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and out of tents. The mobile trailer features eight small sleeping pods, four on the bottom row and four more on top, that...
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
