ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 9 Oregon's regular season finale with No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). The Ducks (9-2, 7-1) are coming off a tough and hotly-contested 20-17 victory over Utah to conclude the season's home slate. The win keeps the Ducks alive to play in a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Ducks beat their rivals in Corvallis, they'll clinch a spot and they'd also head to Sin City with a Washington State win over Washington.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85

Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

The Ducks who must play well for Oregon to win at Oregon State

The No. 9 ranked Oregon Ducks will head to No. 21 Oregon State's house for a rare ranked vs ranked rivalry matchup between these two teams to close out the regular season. What is it going to take for the Ducks to walk out of Reser Stadium with a victory and get to ten regular season wins on the year and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game for a fourth straight year?
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Scouting preview: Oregon State

A 90-83 loss against Xavier in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational sent Florida (3-2) to the loser's bracket of the event where it will play Oregon State (3-2) on Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Florida and Xavier played a...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: The storylines and predictions for Oregon at Oregon State

What are the major storylines for Oregon at Oregon State? What areas of concern are there for the Ducks heading into this rivalry game? How do we see this game playing out on both offense and defense on Saturday from Reser Stadium? Plus our score predictions for this game. Matt...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State

The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Everything Duke's players said after narrow win over Oregon State

On what he did differently against Oregon State: “Over the past few games, I’ve had a bit of a struggle coming out ready to get it and playing the way I should be playing. I think just always coming in at halftime, talking with the team, talking with the coaches and things not going the right way, I know that I can do so much better and I think that brings a little fire into me. I definitely have to play with that from the start moving forward, but I think that’s what got me out of my slump. Even if the shots weren’t falling, just playing my butt because that’s what the team needed.”
CORVALLIS, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Track Record of Neglect

PeaceHealth doctor Christy Horton pleaded guilty Nov. 1 in Eugene Municipal Court to one count of first degree animal neglect related to her three great Danes. Two remaining charges were dismissed by the city of Eugene as part of the plea deal. Horton was charged with animal cruelty, but never...
EUGENE, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized

A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
FLORENCE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy