WDIO-TV
Cyber Monday: The biggest online shopping day of the year
This year Cyber Monday falls on Monday, November 28th, 2022. For those unaware Cyber Monday always takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The term “Cyber Monday” started getting used in 2005 by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which required a name for the flood of online sales that take place the Monday after Thanksgiving Day.
