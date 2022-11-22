ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton Interested in Potential Cardinals Opening

There's been plenty of talk around the Arizona Cardinals and their head coaching position. After years of steady incline, Kliff Kingsbury - who was fired from Texas Tech before stumbling forward into his current role - now finds his seat plenty hot, at least from an outsider's perspective. We've seen...
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
