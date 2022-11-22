ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Festival of Trees employee saves women stuck on train tracks

ATLANTA - At this time of the year, the Festival of Trees at the Georgia World Congress Center is always popular for families. One volunteer at the event, however, is getting high praise for his quick thinking that may have saved lives. Rodney Daniel had just finished his shift working...
ATLANTA, GA
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
Father and daughter dead in murder-suicide on Thanksgiving, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a Hampton man shot and killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself Thanksgiving night. Family members of 38-year-old Lionel Edwards didn't want to be identified, but said they are having a hard time believing how Clayton County police say the husband and father died.
HAMPTON, GA
12-year-old killed, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said multiple people were shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. Police confirmed that one of those victims is dead. The child's family identified him as 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police initially said five victims were injured. Another victim was in critical...
ATLANTA, GA
Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver

The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
NORCROSS, GA
3 injured, 1 dead after shootout during home invasion, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after multiple people, including teenagers, were shot during a home invasion in DeKalb County. Police said they found three men — 23-year-old Jacqueze Grier, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune and a 15-year-old boy — shot outside a home on Gresham Road on Friday afternoon. Police said all three went to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Police said McCune later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

