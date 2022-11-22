Read full article on original website
Former local volleyball standout, father die in crash on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 has learned that a teen who was killed in a crash Thanksgiving morning along with her father was a former volleyball standout at Creekview High School. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, both of Canton, died in the Cherokee County wreck. The Creekview...
Festival of Trees employee saves women stuck on train tracks
ATLANTA - At this time of the year, the Festival of Trees at the Georgia World Congress Center is always popular for families. One volunteer at the event, however, is getting high praise for his quick thinking that may have saved lives. Rodney Daniel had just finished his shift working...
Mother of elementary school student killed, father hospitalized in attempted murder-suicide, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives are investigating after a man allegedly shot his wife before trying to take his own life. Police said the mother of an elementary school student died with the child in the home on Ivy Stone Trail in Buford. Police said the...
Atlanta police charge person with making threats to LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said employees at an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub felt threatened when someone posted a video of themselves using a pepper spray gun. Police arrested Chase Staubs, who made the social media post, on Thanksgiving Day. Police first went on Nov. 23 to 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road, where The...
Rise Up for Atlanta - Thanksgiving give back
The Falcons flocked all over Metro Atlanta, giving back for Thanksgiving. We caught up with a Grady Jarrett who says it is all about seeing the smile on people's faces.
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
Father and daughter dead in murder-suicide on Thanksgiving, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a Hampton man shot and killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself Thanksgiving night. Family members of 38-year-old Lionel Edwards didn't want to be identified, but said they are having a hard time believing how Clayton County police say the husband and father died.
12-year-old killed, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said multiple people were shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. Police confirmed that one of those victims is dead. The child's family identified him as 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police initially said five victims were injured. Another victim was in critical...
Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
Sifting through ashes, Clayton County apartment fire victims praying for help
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents of a Clayton County apartment complex spent their Thanksgiving Day rummaging through the ashes left behind by a massive fire at the building Wednesday afternoon. Tracie Patton says everything she worked for went up in flames. The fire destroyed an entire building inside the Park...
Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Sword-wielding man shot by officer after allegedly threatening mother, GBI says
FOREST PARK, Ga. - A Forest Park Police Department officer wounded a man during a shooting on Nov. 22, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The officer wasn't injured, but the GBI said 41-year-old Steven Bagwell was treated for injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Atlantic Station safety: What measures are in place to prevent shootings at popular Atlanta shopping plaza?
ATLANTA - The holiday season means shoppers are packing stores, but one popular place for metro Atlanta residents to shop is getting attention for a deadly shooting near its premises. Police said at least one person was killed and five people were injured on Nov. 27 after police responded to...
Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver
The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
Missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving home on surveillance video, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for 13-year-old girl who left home Saturday afternoon and hasn't been seen since. Police in Clayton County said Makayla Brown was last seen on home security video at around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro. Police went to Euston Court at around 2 a.m....
Mom of 2 says she lost everything in apartment fire
One woman says she and her two daughters are homeless after a fire consumed their apartment building the day before Thanksgiving in Clayton County. They recount their near escape.
3 injured, 1 dead after shootout during home invasion, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after multiple people, including teenagers, were shot during a home invasion in DeKalb County. Police said they found three men — 23-year-old Jacqueze Grier, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune and a 15-year-old boy — shot outside a home on Gresham Road on Friday afternoon. Police said all three went to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Police said McCune later died.
