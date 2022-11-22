Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple people shot at Paparazzi Club on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at the Paparazzi Club. Police responded to the nightclub at 216 Dauphin St. about 2:16 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired. Officers found two 27-year-old victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs...
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
National dancers stomp their feet for the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a drizzly day, but that did not stop folks from enjoying the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow. The event drew in Native American tribes from across the U.S. to Atmore, Ala. It’s more than just a show; it’s a legacy. “We come...
WALA-TV FOX10
Volunteers spend Thanksgiving Day serving hundreds of free meals on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While many folks gather at the dinner table for Thanksgiving, others are dedicating their holiday to serve others. The Salvation Army is ensuring people get a hot Thanksgiving meal in the Port City-- and it’s all-hands-on-deck. “Oh, it’s wonderful,” said Rodney Lott. “Everybody is so...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot is back in business this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After having to cancel the sale of their Christmas trees last year, the Mobile Optimist Club’s Christmas tree lot is back in business. Christmas trees once again filled the popular lot at the corner of Virginia and Ann streets in Mobile. “We were referred to...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shoppers support local businesses in Downtown Mobile for small business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a day dedicated to shopping locally and supporting small businesses for Small Business Saturday. Small businesses not only provide great shopping experiences, but they also keep the community thriving. Folks were out and about in Downtown Mobile shopping locally. “If we don’t support them...
WALA-TV FOX10
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals
WALA-TV FOX10
Storms rolling through tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
WALA-TV FOX10
South Alabama defeats Old Dominion 27-20 to cap off 10-win regular season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to host Old Dominion in the 2022 regular-season finale. Before the game, the Jags honored 17 seniors including wide receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. who accepted their Reese’s Senior Bowl invitations Friday evening. The...
