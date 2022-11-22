ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Multiple people shot at Paparazzi Club on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at the Paparazzi Club. Police responded to the nightclub at 216 Dauphin St. about 2:16 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired. Officers found two 27-year-old victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
Shoppers support local businesses in Downtown Mobile for small business Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a day dedicated to shopping locally and supporting small businesses for Small Business Saturday. Small businesses not only provide great shopping experiences, but they also keep the community thriving. Folks were out and about in Downtown Mobile shopping locally. “If we don’t support them...
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals

--- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Storms rolling through tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
South Alabama defeats Old Dominion 27-20 to cap off 10-win regular season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to host Old Dominion in the 2022 regular-season finale. Before the game, the Jags honored 17 seniors including wide receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. who accepted their Reese’s Senior Bowl invitations Friday evening. The...
