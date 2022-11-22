ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

First refugees from Nauru to be resettled in New Zealand arrive nine years after deal offered

By Ben Doherty and Tess McClure
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4Ki8_0jJSDIRs00
Nauru aerial image Photograph: Rémi Chauvin/The Guardian

The first six refugees to be resettled in New Zealand from Australia’s offshore processing regime on Nauru have landed in Auckland.

The flight follows a resettlement deal first offered by New Zealand nine years – and three prime ministers – ago when it proposed taking 150 refugees from Australia’s offshore centres every year.

On Tuesday, six men – four Rohingya men from Myanmar, one from Sudan and one from Cameroon – each of whom had been held on Nauru for more than eight years, flew to Auckland.

Australia’s home affairs minister, Clare O’Neil, confirmed the transfer.

“We confirm a flight left Nauru today destined for New Zealand with an initial 6 refugees on board. The Australian and New Zealand governments continue to work together to resettle annually 150 refugees from Australia’s existing regional processing cohort.”

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s immigration minister, Michael Wood, said: “We can confirm a flight left Nauru today destined for New Zealand with an initial 6 refugees on board. The Australian and New Zealand Governments continue to work together to resettle 150 refugees annually from Australia’s existing regional processing cohort.”

There remain just under 100 people held on Nauru, and a similar number in Papua New Guinea where Australia’s former offshore processing centre was found to be illegal and forced shut.

A separate direct deal between PNG and New Zealand will allow for refugees previously held within Australia’s offshore centre on Manus Island to be resettled in New Zealand. That scheme has seen one Iranian man, his Papua New Guinean wife and their child resettled in New Zealand.

New Zealand, under prime minister John Key, first offered to take 150 refugees a year from Australia’s offshore detention centres in 2013, a deal that was accepted by the then Australian prime minister Julia Gillard.

No refugees were resettled before the Labor party lost government that year. While the deal remained, New Zealand insisted, “on the table”, it was never taken up by the Coalition governments which followed.

The former prime minister Scott Morrison belatedly accepted the resettlement offer in March 2022, just months before his government was defeated in May’s election.

Australia’s only “enduring” offshore detention centre – after the forced closure of Manus Island by the PNG supreme court – Nauru continues to attract significant controversy, particularly over the tenaciously high cost of maintaining a detention facility that is currently empty .

The refugees held at present on the island live in the community: the detention centre remains on standby for new arrivals, but no asylum seekers have been sent offshore since 2014.

Ian Rintoul, a spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition, said the resettlement was “very welcome news”.

“It’s a long-awaited relief, but it’s been far, far too long. These people have been on that island eight, nine years, waiting. And while this is great for the six people who have gone today, there are people still waiting.”

Médecins Sans Frontières said in 2018 the mental health suffering on Nauru was “among the most severe MSF has ever seen”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses court of appeal abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a court of appeal challenge over late-stage abortions of foetuses with certain health conditions. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan also has Down’s syndrome, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has the condition is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 276 of the invasion

More than 6m households in Ukraine are still affected by power cuts, two days after targeted Russian strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions [of Ukraine] and in Kyiv. In total, more than 6 million subscribers,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. The number of affected households had reduced “by half” since Wednesday. He said about 600,000 people were experiencing power cuts in Kyiv, the capital, with the Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions also among the worst affected as temperatures approach freezing.
The Guardian

49 people sentenced to death for mob killing in Algeria

An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death for the brutal mob killing of a painter who was suspected of starting devastating wildfires – but had actually come to help fight them, according to defence lawyers and the state news agency. The killing in 2021 in the Kabyle...
The Guardian

The Guardian

514K+
Followers
117K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy