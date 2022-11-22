Read full article on original website
Holiday season kicks off in Panama City Beach with annual event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park was full of families for the seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event. To start the night, kids lined up to visit with Mr. And Mrs. Clause in Santa’s Village. “This is just a great way to get the community out together and help us […]
Black Friday shopping in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in Panama City Beach and visit Panama City Beach officials are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Beach Home for the Holidays. It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach, especially now...
PC residents light Christmas tree at Oaks by the Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City got a little bit brighter Friday night. St. Andrews residents flipped the switch on the Christmas tree at Oaks By The Park. For more than two decades St. Andrews residents have lit their Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season. On Friday the Ukulele Orchestra of St. […]
Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black Friday may be over, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market. Maddie Cassell is the owner of Shop Otis’s Closet Boutique and the event organizer of the...
Schooners hosts Christmas Party and Toy Drive for Salvage Santa
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Schooners hosted their Last Local’s Christmas Party and Toy Drive on the beach Friday afternoon. The Christmas event featured a Christmas village on the beach. The festivities continued after sunset with a bonfire on the beach, s’mores, live music and chances for kids to visit with Santa. All of […]
Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
Ark Ministry serves around 200 people on Thanksgiving
A father-son duo in Santa Rosa Beach, FL both have artistically minded brains, but the way in which they express that creativity couldn’t be more different. Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day. Blountstown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Panama...
Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
Niceville Valparaiso Chamber gearing up for ‘Sequins & Suits Auction,’ highlighting local businesses
The Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce will host their Sequins & Suits Auction in the Raider Café at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 7-9:30 pm. Tickets start at $100. Proceeds from the event benefit the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. “Sequins &...
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Merry Main Street holiday events every Saturday in downtown DeFuniak Springs
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street, presented in partnership with Visit South Walton. Beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Saturday, December 17, 2022, the free events will include live music and performances, the weekly outdoor Mistletoe Market, festive Food Truck Friday, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances, and more family fun – all taking place in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs.
Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving provides a time for families to come together, but some homebound seniors don’t enjoy the same privilege. It can be hard for some seniors to enjoy a true Thanksgiving meal for a variety of reasons. “One, they can’t afford it, or two, they...
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
Creativity and passion drive father-son duo towards unique racing career
First Responders Thanksgiving
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
Destin’s Christmas Parade and Harbor Boat Parade. Everything you need to know
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m., and the 36th Annual Destin Boat Parade will take place on December 11th, 2022 at 6 p.m. Christmas Parade. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping...
