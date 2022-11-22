After celebrating one year of adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender, El Salvador has doubled down on its push for crypto asset regulation in the region. Specifically, a committee within El Salvador’s National Assembly is mulling the idea of accepting a ‘Digital Asset Issuance Law.’ According to the document which is now available on the official website of the National Assembly of El Salvador, the law seeks to “promote the efficient development of the digital asset market and protect the interests of acquirers.”

2 DAYS AGO