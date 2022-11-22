Read full article on original website
Coinbase Survey Show Rising Crypto Buyup Among Institutional Investors
The crypto winter which started about eight months ago has raised much speculation about cryptocurrency adoption in the hearts of many. However, with the series of circle lows that the market has hit, a survey has suggested that institutional investors are still buying digital assets and their cryptocurrency allocation has been on a linear increase since the prolonged crypto winter.
El Salvador Considers Further Regulation for Other Digital Assets
After celebrating one year of adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender, El Salvador has doubled down on its push for crypto asset regulation in the region. Specifically, a committee within El Salvador’s National Assembly is mulling the idea of accepting a ‘Digital Asset Issuance Law.’ According to the document which is now available on the official website of the National Assembly of El Salvador, the law seeks to “promote the efficient development of the digital asset market and protect the interests of acquirers.”
Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
Four Million Crypto Investors In Kenya Might Have To Pay Taxes
According to the Business Daily report on Monday, the Kenya Revenue Authority, also known as the KRA, would go after the more than four million residents of Kenya who possess cryptocurrencies, if members of parliament come out in favor of revisions to the legislation that would regulate and tax the rapidly expanding trade in digital currencies.
FTX Brings Former Regulators On Board To Investigate The Firm’s Implosion
FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange whose recent collapse raised issues about the presence or absence of regulatory oversight, has brought on board a suitable team consisting of former senior U.S. regulators to help untangle the matter. According to a lawyer representing the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its first hearing in...
Applied Digital Initiates $100M Fund to Acquire Mining Tools
U.S based provider of next-generation digital infrastructure Applied Digital has floated a dedicated fund to acquire mining tools for distressing platforms. According to the announcement, Applied Digital entered a partnership with one of its clients, General Mining Research (GMR) a Singapore-based infrastructure conglomerate to raise $100 million to purchase assets including mining hardware and digital infrastructure from troubled firms.
Fenbushi Capital Partner Bo Shen Loses $42M to Hackers
Crypto venture capital heavyweight Bo Shen announced that $42 million has been siphoned from his Ethereum (ETH) wallet. Bo Shen who is a general partner and founding partner of Shanghai-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital believes that the attack was conducted through a compromise of his crypto wallet recovery phrase.
Justin Sun In Talks To Acquire FTX Assets: Report
Justin Sun, a well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies and the founder of Tron (TRX), said that his team was looking into the possibility of buying assets from Sam Bankman Fried’s now-bankrupt Fried’s FTX exchange. On Tuesday, Mr. Sun shared his thoughts with the reporters from The Wall Street Journal....
Netherland Man Arrested For Alleged Laundering Of Money Using Bitcoin
In the Netherlands, a man has been detained on suspicion of using bitcoin for the purpose of money laundering. The prosecution alleges that there were connections to commercial activity on the dark web. According to a statement released by the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) on Nov. 16, a...
Digital Securities Bill Introduced In El Salvador
Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé, the Minister of the Economy for El Salvador, has introduced a measure to legalize the issuing of digital assets, clearing the way for the country to issue bitcoin-backed “volcano” bonds. The submission of the measure, which had been suggested earlier this year, initiates...
Genesis Balance Sheet Reveals $2.8M in Outstanding Loans
The balance sheet from Genesis Global which recently halted withdrawal on its platform after the FTX bankruptcy filing has revealed that the brokerage firm has up to $2.8 million in outstanding loans. According to Bloomberg, 30% of its lending was made to several entities including its parent firm Digital Currency...
Stablecoins May Be a Route to CBDC, Says Fed Advisor
In recent times, there have been conversations about how preferable the use of stablecoins is in relation to other forms of digital assets including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). At an event that was held in London, Antoine Martin, a financial stability advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
CoinList Allays Users’ Fears, Says Withdrawal Issues were Due to Technical Issues
CoinList has dispelled trending rumors that it’s insolvent or suffering liquidity issues, describing the claims as FUD. , the exchange assured its community that it was neither illiquid nor near bankruptcy. It went on to blame the challenges users are having with withdrawals and deposits on the platform on technical issues.
India Set To Test Retail CBDC In December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is getting ready to test the “digital rupee” in a retail setting after having successfully piloted the currency’s use at wholesale levels. The pilot can get public in around a month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is finishing up preparations...
FTX Founder’s Parents Purchased Properties Worth $121M In Bahamas
According to a Reuters investigation published on Tuesday, referencing official property records in the Bahamas, the now bankrupt FTX crypto exchange operator, Sam Bankman Fried’s parents and the firm’s senior executives acquired at least 19 properties in the past two years for almost $121 million. The report states...
FTX Founder Shares Internal Letter With Employees: Details
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX, has written a fresh letter to the staff of the company he once led, admitting that he “froze up in the face of pressure” as FTX crumbled. In the message, which was published internally on the firm’s Slack and was...
Shiba Inu Gets Invited to WEF MV Global Policy Event
Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous volunteer project lead and developer for meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken to Twitter to announce that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is interested in working with SHIB developers to launch its global metaverse (MV) policy. According to the poll tweet, Kusama is asking for the opinion of the Shiba Inu community in making a final decision as to whether to collaborate with the international organization or not.
