Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
R. Kiyosaki Remains Bullish On BTC, ETH Following FTX Collapse
Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” remains bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite the market still reeling from the major crisis that erupted from the crypto trading platform FTX. As Kiyosaki indicated in an interview with iHeart radio host and ‘Uncommunist Manifesto’...
thecoinrise.com
Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Survey Show Rising Crypto Buyup Among Institutional Investors
The crypto winter which started about eight months ago has raised much speculation about cryptocurrency adoption in the hearts of many. However, with the series of circle lows that the market has hit, a survey has suggested that institutional investors are still buying digital assets and their cryptocurrency allocation has been on a linear increase since the prolonged crypto winter.
thecoinrise.com
Fenbushi Capital Partner Bo Shen Loses $42M to Hackers
Crypto venture capital heavyweight Bo Shen announced that $42 million has been siphoned from his Ethereum (ETH) wallet. Bo Shen who is a general partner and founding partner of Shanghai-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital believes that the attack was conducted through a compromise of his crypto wallet recovery phrase.
thecoinrise.com
FTX Brings Former Regulators On Board To Investigate The Firm’s Implosion
FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange whose recent collapse raised issues about the presence or absence of regulatory oversight, has brought on board a suitable team consisting of former senior U.S. regulators to help untangle the matter. According to a lawyer representing the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its first hearing in...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder’s Parents Purchased Properties Worth $121M In Bahamas
According to a Reuters investigation published on Tuesday, referencing official property records in the Bahamas, the now bankrupt FTX crypto exchange operator, Sam Bankman Fried’s parents and the firm’s senior executives acquired at least 19 properties in the past two years for almost $121 million. The report states...
thecoinrise.com
DAXA-Member Crypto Exchanges to Delist WEMIX in December
Five major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have announced plans to delist Kosdaq-listed game developer WeMade Co.’s crypto native token Wemix (WEMIX), in the first week of December. These exchanges cited the fact that the firm provided false information in response to an investment warning on its token distribution...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 25 November 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 25 November 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Applied Digital Initiates $100M Fund to Acquire Mining Tools
U.S based provider of next-generation digital infrastructure Applied Digital has floated a dedicated fund to acquire mining tools for distressing platforms. According to the announcement, Applied Digital entered a partnership with one of its clients, General Mining Research (GMR) a Singapore-based infrastructure conglomerate to raise $100 million to purchase assets including mining hardware and digital infrastructure from troubled firms.
thecoinrise.com
Starling Bank Bans Crypto Purchases and Deposits for Users
As part of the cryptocurrency clampdown, British financial institution Starling Bank has intensified its effort and has further placed a ban on crypto-related purchases and deposits. Therefore, customers of the bank will not be allowed to use their bank cards to either purchase digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or receive...
thecoinrise.com
Bank of Japan Looks Forward to CBDC Pilot Testing Phase in 2023
The central bank of Japan popularly known as Bank of Japan (BoJ) is earnestly putting plans in place to commence the pilot testing phase of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with several financial institutions by 2023. According to local media outlet Nikkei, the experiment would run successfully for two years involving Japan’s top three banks and other regional banks.
thecoinrise.com
CrossTower Considers Acquisition of Other Firms After Voyager Bid
After making a bid to acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital following the implosion and bankruptcy filing of FTX Derivative Exchange, CrossTower is considering other crypto firms that it would purchase. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kapil Rathi said that CrossTower is considering crypto firms that have good customers...
thecoinrise.com
Stablecoins May Be a Route to CBDC, Says Fed Advisor
In recent times, there have been conversations about how preferable the use of stablecoins is in relation to other forms of digital assets including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). At an event that was held in London, Antoine Martin, a financial stability advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
thecoinrise.com
Four Million Crypto Investors In Kenya Might Have To Pay Taxes
According to the Business Daily report on Monday, the Kenya Revenue Authority, also known as the KRA, would go after the more than four million residents of Kenya who possess cryptocurrencies, if members of parliament come out in favor of revisions to the legislation that would regulate and tax the rapidly expanding trade in digital currencies.
thecoinrise.com
India Set To Test Retail CBDC In December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is getting ready to test the “digital rupee” in a retail setting after having successfully piloted the currency’s use at wholesale levels. The pilot can get public in around a month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is finishing up preparations...
thecoinrise.com
Regulators Warn Australians Against Scanning Random Crypto Wallet Papers
In a bid to deal with the surge in the popularity of cryptocurrency scams which is prevalent in the crypto industry, Australians are instructed not to use any fake cryptocurrency paper wallets. According to news on the NSW Police Force’s Facebook page, the scammers use QR codes to scam people...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder Shares Internal Letter With Employees: Details
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX, has written a fresh letter to the staff of the company he once led, admitting that he “froze up in the face of pressure” as FTX crumbled. In the message, which was published internally on the firm’s Slack and was...
Comments / 0