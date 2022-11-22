ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Brunson’s 34 points lifts Knicks to 129-119 win over Thunder

By TONY SELLARS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBMFS_0jJSC7e500
1 of 5

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game.

Coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t say his team made specific adjustments in the rematch, rather pointing to familiarity as a key to the better defensive performance.

“They’re a tough cover. I don’t know if we did anything differently, but they got everyone’s attention with last week’s performance,” said Thibodeau.

The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench to score 12 of his 18 points as New York built a double-digit lead, and they eventually stretched it to 16 when the starters returned.

Randle had 16 of his points at the half to lead the way as the Knicks were up 11 at the break. Randle finished with a double-double, leading all rebounders in the game with 11.

Brunson took over in the third quarter, scoring a dozen of his points as the Knicks maintained that halftime advantage heading into the final period. The off-season free agent signee reached his Knicks high total by hitting 13 of 14 of his two-point shot attempts, missing the only one in the final minute. He was more impressed with the way his teammates rose to the occasion.

“It was a total team effort. Julius got us going early and that helped open thing up for me in the second half,” said Brunson. “I just tried to stay aggressive and take it at the defense and I was fortunate the shots were dropping tonight.”

With different players taking turns providing the offense for New York, Thibodeau was encouraged by the way his team played through all four quarters.

“I thought they played well off of each other and made a number of good plays to get everyone going and create quality shots for each other,” said Thibodeau. “When you have that type of balanced attack, I think it’s hard to key in on one particular guy,”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and Lu Dort added 24. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Oklahoma City against the Knicks.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Finish the five-game West road swing 3-2 after losing the previous two games.

Thunder: Had been leading the league in third quarter scoring differential (+4.2) but they failed to cut into the Knicks halftime lead tonight.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Trail Blazers on Friday.

Thunder: Host Nuggets on Wednesday.

__

__

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies

The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers run out of steam, fall to .500 again

The Sixers simply didn’t have enough gas left in the tank Wednesday night in Charlotte. On the second night of a back-to-back, the team fell to 9-9 this season with a 107-101 loss to the Hornets. Their collective exhaustion was obvious in the second half. Shake Milton posted 22...
The Associated Press

Jones scores 26 points; FIU rolls past Stony Brook, 83-50

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones scored 26 points as Florida International beat Stony Brook 83-50 on Wednesday night. Jones shot 10 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Arturo Dean added 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Nick Guadarrama recorded nine points and was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance). The Seawolves (1-4) were led in scoring by Kenan Sarvan, who finished with 15 points. Toby Onyekonwu added 13 points and four assists for Stony Brook. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 12 points. ___
STONY BROOK, NY
The Associated Press

Leaupepe scores 15, Loyola Marymount beats Bellarmine 80-59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 15 points in Loyola Marymount’s 80-59 win over Bellarmine on Friday. Leaupepe added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-2). Justin Ahrens scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 10 from distance). Chance Stephens finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points. Garrett Tipton finished with 12 points for the Knights (2-4). Bash Wieland added 10 points for Bellarmine. Curt Hopf also had 10 points. ___
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Washington State hits 19 3s, beats Detroit Mercy 96-54

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6 of 8 from 3-point range — TJ Bamba added 18 points and Washington State hit a program record-tying 19 3-pointers Friday as the Cougars beat Detroit Mercy 96-54. Mouhamed Gueye threw down a dunk to open the scoring 30 seconds in and Washington State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Mullins hit four 3-pointers in a 20-5 run — bookended by a pair of Bamba 3s — that made it 24-7 with 11:31 left in the first half before Mullins and Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cougars a 33-point halftime lead.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Mullins' 27 lead Denver past New Orleans 77-76

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Mullins scored 27 points as Denver beat New Orleans 77-76 on Friday. Mullins finished 12 of 14 from the field for the Pioneers (6-1). Tommy Bruner scored 19 points and added five assists. Marko Lukic was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points. Omarion Henry led the way for the Privateers (2-4) with 17 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 16 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Johnson had 13 points and four assists. ___
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

White's 16 lead UNC Wilmington over Missouri State 68-54

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) (AP) — Trazarien White’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Missouri State 68-54 on Friday. White also contributed 11 rebounds and four steals for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamarii Thomas scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Donovan Newby recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance). Kendle Moore led the Bears (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Dawson Carper added 10 points. ___
WILMINGTON, NC
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who lost for just the second time in 11 home games this season. Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday had 14 points and 11 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Williams scores 25 as Louisiana Tech beats Samford 79-76

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 25 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Samford 79-76 on Friday. Williams shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-2). Isaiah Crawford added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Keaston Willis was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points. Ques Glover finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Logan Dye and Jermaine Marshall finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs ended a six-game winning streak with the loss. ___
RUSTON, LA
The Associated Press

Harris’ 18 lead South Florida past Saint Francis (BKN) 75-60

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 18 points as South Florida beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 75-60 on Friday. Harris shot 5 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-5). Russel Tchewa scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Selton Miguel recorded 12 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Loyer scores 30, Davidson beats San Francisco 89-80

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 30 points as Davidson beat San Francisco 89-80 on Friday. Loyer also had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (6-1). Reed Bailey scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Sam Mennenga recorded 15 points and was 7 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
DAVIDSON, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
579K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy