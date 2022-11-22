ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Oakland woman last seen in SF located safely

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

(BCN) — A missing woman who was last seen on Maiden Lane in San Francisco has been safely located, according to the Oakland Police Department. Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen in the 70 block of Maiden Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sheriff’s academy crash driver fell asleep: lawyer

Finnegan was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a large black purse and a maroon jacket. She has brown hair and blue eyes and stands five feet eight inches tall at 127 pounds. Her family says she is in good mental and physical condition.

“Thanks to our community partners, Lara Finnegan is no longer a Missing Person,” said Oakland PD. “She has been safely located.”

Finnegan has been known to hike Angel Island, Twin Peaks, Mt. Davison, Mt. Sutro, the Coastal Trail and Lands End. If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Finnegan, please notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

