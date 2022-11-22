Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SMSI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VRME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DCOM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.26%. A...
Zacks.com
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com
Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Rises 6.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
SRCL - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Better-than-expected results impressed investors as the stock has risen 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3. Stericycle, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Stericycle, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stericycle, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
NVR (NVR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
NVR (. NVR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $118.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $86.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Store Capital (STOR) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
STOR - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
ESTE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GNLN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $11.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Molina (MOH) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
MOH - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 8.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Molina due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Aphria Inc. closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.3%...
Zacks.com
Why Is Fortive (FTV) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
FTV - Free Report) . Shares have added about 8.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fortive due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
UUUU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have...
Zacks.com
Olin (OLN) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
OLN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 10.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Olin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
UPWK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Why Is CACI International (CACI) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
CACI - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CACI International due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
PTEN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Patterson-UTI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Sensata (ST) Up 15.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
ST - Free Report) . Shares have added about 15.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sensata due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Why Is PulteGroup (PHM) Up 15% Since Last Earnings Report?
PHM - Free Report) . Shares have added about 15% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PulteGroup due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Comments / 0