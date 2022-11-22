Read full article on original website
steeledodgenews.com
County warns about high tax bills
Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
KIMT
RPD gives update on recruitment at Charter Commission meeting
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's Police Chief Jim Franklin gave an update on recruitment and retention at the Rochester Charter Commission meeting on Tuesday. Franklin said the department has 8 new recruits in field training and should have 8 new hires in Jan. Rochester's police chief also addressed the possibility of establishing a...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
KIMT
The Landing MN served up hot meals on Thanksgiving at its new day center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN celebrated their first holiday at its new day center on Thursday with Thanksgiving meals that were donated by community organizations. The Rochester Police Department, REACH and the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), People of Hope Church, Charlie's Eatery and Pub and more donated food and beverages to the day center.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dr. Susan Betcher files for Goodhue County Special Election
Lifelong Goodhue County District 5 resident, Dr. Susan Betcher, filed for candidacy in the upcoming special election. The Goodhue County special election is required by law due to the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos in August of this year. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will determine...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
KIMT
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KIMT
New pool at Century High School receiving finishing touches
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools' Executive Director of Operations Scott Sherden said the new pool at Century Highschool is near completion at RPS' board meeting on Tuesday. The pool was funded by a 2019 referendum, when RPS received around $1.8 million dollars for the creation of four schools and the pool.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County 2 bridge reopens
For several weeks the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County 45 Boulevard has been closed. Goodhue County recently reopened the bridge with restrictions. In early October the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge because of safety concerns.
steeledodgenews.com
Something for everyone at new OHS building
With any luck, there are four words you’ll hear often during a publicly funded construction project:. If it happens, project managers are sure to repeat it, especially when the project is the size and scope of the new high school currently under construction in southeast Owatonna. The $104 million...
KIMT
Federal grant to support construction at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Over $500,000 in federal funding is going to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital. First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the grant was included in the appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022. Mitchell County Memorial Hospital will receive $662,700 to construct an addition to help treat more patients and provide family medicine and mental health services.
KIMT
Hundreds of runners come out to race in Rochester Turkey Trot 5K Marathon
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Runners across the country got up bright and early this morning to participate in the Turkey Trot 5K Marathon including in Rochester. 1,200 runners from all over the area registered for the run. Many families came dressed up as turkeys and pilgrims in honor of the holiday.
medcitybeat.com
Can downtown Rochester bounce back?
Nick Pompeian reminisces about the heydays of the 1990s when downtown Rochester was a destination for families like his, with a Gap store, movie theater, and arcade. He also recalls how, after a period in which those same types of businesses left for suburban shopping centers, downtown went through another renaissance — this time in the mid-2010s — with a burgeoning arts scene, new restaurants, and the feeling that downtown was a place to be.
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
