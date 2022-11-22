Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
WGNtv.com
‘Having that closure’: Sister remembers Northwest Indiana woman found dead in marsh
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case. On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into a nearby group home for adults with developmental disabilities.
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
Silver Alert canceled for missing 16-year-old from Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old boy from northwest Indiana. The Porter County Sheriff's Office had been investigating the disappearance of Max Cannon, who had last been seen on Monday, Nov. 21. A Silver Alert was issued around 11 p.m. Monday...
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Woman killed in New Chicago house explosion in Indiana, fire officials say
ABC7 obtained cell phone video captured by a neighbor in the area who initially tried to help before the flames became too overpowering.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois State Police need your help finding an endangered missing person
The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.
Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
WNDU
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
regionnewssource.org
Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday
Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother
On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
22 WSBT
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo
Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
WNDU
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a call in the 3300 block of Douglas Road around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man’s body in a parking lot.
centraloregondaily.com
Indiana woman hears heartbeat of late daughter after transplant
CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting Saturday at a Chicago hotel. It was the first meeting between Amber Morgan...
