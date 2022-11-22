ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix bulk trash should be clear by Thanksgiving weekend

By Venton Blandin
 5 days ago
While the City of Phoenix says they plan to be back on schedule by Monday, ABC15 has learned not all neighborhoods are fully back to normal with the ongoing delays of bulk trash pickup.

"We are happy to report we are 98% complete, city wide, with getting caught up on bulk trash,” said Phoenix’s Assistant Department of Public Works Director Felipe Moreno.

The city of Phoenix had set a target date of November 21 st to getting fully caught up on bulk trash pickup delays.

But, Moreno admits his team has come up a little short of that initial goal.

"We just thank them for their patience and understanding as we work to get caught up,” added Moreno.

ABC15 has documented the issues for months, staffing shortages— leading to big delays.

ABC15 was told just 2% of the city's neighborhoods are still seeing a mess outside properties.

"We have hired many staff, so are in the process of onboarding them, getting through the door and out working,” added Moreno.

The city tells ABC15 workers will put in late evenings this week and even work into the holiday weekend to get fully back on schedule.

Officials are asking, those still waiting for bulk trash pick-up, for a favor.

"Making sure they are placing their bulk trash in the right place at the edge of the property, not on fixed objects or close to cars. That really helps our crews to safely and quickly move through their neighborhood,” added Moreno.

Phoenix even enlisted the help of workers from other cities like Gilbert, Glendale and Peoria to help chip in.

During this week of Thanksgiving, it might seem to some in this last area where homeowners are awaiting bulk trash pick-up, there's one more reason to be thankful.

