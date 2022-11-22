ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler Salvation Army preparing for upcoming Thanksgiving meal

TYLER, Texas — Salvation Army of Tyler will hold its Thanksgiving meal Thursday for the community from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers plan to feed up to 1,000 guests this Thanksgiving. Volunteers arrived at...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview kicked off the holiday season at Heritage Plaza with the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night, complete with live music, food and more. The centerpiece of the event, though, was the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. Read more from our news partner, The...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler businesses prepare for busiest shopping weekend THE of year

TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
CBS19

Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Community Policy