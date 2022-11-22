Read full article on original website
County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt Co. celebrates 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas — According to Latrell Bryant, the secret to having a long-running church is faithful and dedicated members to keep it going. County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrated their 150th anniversary Sunday by gathering for celebratory lunch. According to the Texas Historical Society, "oral...
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade
TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
Tyler Salvation Army preparing for upcoming Thanksgiving meal
TYLER, Texas — Salvation Army of Tyler will hold its Thanksgiving meal Thursday for the community from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers plan to feed up to 1,000 guests this Thanksgiving. Volunteers arrived at...
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
Operation Game Thief seeking information on white-tailed buck dumped in Henderson County
TYLER, Texas — Operation Game Theft is seeking public help for information on an illegally dumped white-tailed buck in Henderson County. The white-tailed buck was dumped and left to waste on side of County Road 1311 near Crossroads on the late evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.
East Texas health care systems work to improve access to services
TYLER, Texas — Hospitals and small clinics are working hard to bring in specialists to East Texas so the community doesn't have to travel far for the care they need. From hospitals to small clinics, the health care industry in East Texas is growing. “We just are not a...
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview kicked off the holiday season at Heritage Plaza with the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night, complete with live music, food and more. The centerpiece of the event, though, was the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. Read more from our news partner, The...
Tyler businesses prepare for busiest shopping weekend THE of year
TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.
UPDATE: Water main break in Overton repaired; boil water notice still in place
TYLER, Texas — Officials in Overton have repaired a water main break that led to a boil water notice on Saturday. According to Overton Police Department, the 10" break occurred on FM 850, but has since been repaired. However, residents are asked to continue boiling water until the notice...
Texas State Railroad Polar Express employee shares joys of the job
PALESTINE, Texas — There's a known saying: "Choose a job you love, and you'll never work a day in your life." At the Texas State Railroad, the Polar Express is a popular holiday tradition in East Texas and part of what makes that tradition so special are employees who help put on the show.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call around 11:50 a.m., from a man stating he was holding his wife and daughter hostage in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts
TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
Tyler Salvation Army in need of more volunteers this holiday season
TYLER, Texas — It’s about that time of year again when you’ll begin to see bell ringers with The Salvation Army spreading the holiday cheer. The Salvation Army has kicked off its ‘Red Kettle' campaign. The goal is to collect funds and help serve those in need this holiday season.
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. This beautiful estate is situated on a massive 515 acre...
