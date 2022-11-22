Read full article on original website
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
WIS-TV
South Carolinians encouraged to do their homework before donating to charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving during the holiday season, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. With the season of giving now underway, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is advising South Carolinians, “Give from the...
walterborolive.com
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
President Biden approves disaster assistance for South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina, opening up federal funds for those counties affected by Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. On September 30, Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds...
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
Lose work because of Hurricane Ian? Some SC coastal residents can apply for disaster unemployment assistance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians who lost work or became unemployed because of Hurricane Ian in September can apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified people living or working in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties as being potentially eligible to receive funds through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the period […]
CNET
Stimulus Payments 2022: Your State Could Still Owe You a Check
As the holidays roll in, we could all use some extra money. South Carolina has started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up to $800 to eligible taxpayers. The income tax rebates were approved by state lawmakers as part of this year's $8.4 billion budget, according to the state Department of Revenue, and payments will continue to go out through December.
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Cities Expenses Rank Above National Average
Everywhere you turn life is more expensive these days. But, some South Carolina cities expenses are higher than the national average. If you live in South Carolina, on average your household pays over $1700 a month for the most common bills. These include things like mortgages, car loans, utilities, insurance, etc. According to doxoINSIGHTS, a mobile bill pay service, South Carolina ranks 33rd in spending per month. Despite the lower spending, some cities beat the national average of $2003 per month. And, even though cost of living skyrockets, it feels like salaries aren’t keeping up. So, this study compared 85 locations in the Palmetto State to find which ones are most expensive. The 10th most expensive city in South Carolina is Clemson, shelling out $2017 per month on household bills. Fort Mill came in at number 5, with $2166 per month spent on bills. Charleston was just ahead at number 4, spending $2185 monthly. And, not surprising, Hilton Head tops the list at $2569 spent per month.
One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina
Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
live5news.com
‘H is for Hiring’ campaign aims to fill SC’s open hospital jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new campaign is underway to fill thousands of open jobs in South Carolina hospitals, and it starts by trying to grab the attention of travelers during one of the busiest weeks of the year. The South Carolina Hospital Association just kicked off its “H is...
WYFF4.com
$3.1M in locally grown food headed to South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South...
South Carolina Taxpayers May Be Getting a Bonus Tax Rebate
Some South Carolina residents will have a little extra money to spend this holiday season in the form of bonus tax rebates. The state’s Department of Revenue announced on Twitter on Nov. 14 that it has begun issuing state tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible for the rebates.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
Charleston City Paper
Hospitality industry offers great opportunities for Charleston workers
If there were one word that described Michael Blake’s impressive career and how it is an example of what can happen in the hospitality industry, the word is “opportunity.”. Armed with a high school diploma, Blake started as a dishwasher at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Now 26 years...
Comments / 2