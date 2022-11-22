Everywhere you turn life is more expensive these days. But, some South Carolina cities expenses are higher than the national average. If you live in South Carolina, on average your household pays over $1700 a month for the most common bills. These include things like mortgages, car loans, utilities, insurance, etc. According to doxoINSIGHTS, a mobile bill pay service, South Carolina ranks 33rd in spending per month. Despite the lower spending, some cities beat the national average of $2003 per month. And, even though cost of living skyrockets, it feels like salaries aren’t keeping up. So, this study compared 85 locations in the Palmetto State to find which ones are most expensive. The 10th most expensive city in South Carolina is Clemson, shelling out $2017 per month on household bills. Fort Mill came in at number 5, with $2166 per month spent on bills. Charleston was just ahead at number 4, spending $2185 monthly. And, not surprising, Hilton Head tops the list at $2569 spent per month.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO