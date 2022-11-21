Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
New Antique Store Comes to West End
Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
Parade tragedy prompts warnings
A Christmas parade turned tragic in Raleigh has prompted local law enforcement to implore safety measures from participants of Clinton’s
Legendary 'Bicycle Man' program in Fayetteville to end after one last joy ride
The 'Bicycle Man' Program has given out 60,000 bicycles to children in the 32 years they've been in service.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Trucks of Furniture: Major Donation to Benefit Nonprofits
Thirty trucks filled with new mattresses, headboards and patio furniture are headed to Moore County this week. Worth an estimated $5 million dollars, the furnishings were donated to Dreams 4 All Foundation, and will also benefit Habitat for Humanities of the NC Sandhills. Another unnamed “Thanksgiving angel” also jumped in...
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
ourstate.com
Fearrington’s Visionaries
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
Fishing at Ocean Isle Beach
Bernice Owens, of Hamlet, with a 26” Red Drum she caught while fishing at Ocean Isle Beach last month.
cbs17
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
sandhillssentinel.com
Planet Fitness coming soon to Moore County
Construction has begun on the latest addition to the thriving fitness scene of Moore County. Set to open in early 2023, Planet Fitness will be arriving in Aberdeen, on Highway 15-501, near the intersection with Highway 1, just in time for workout enthusiasts of the Sandhills to hold onto their potential New Year’s resolutions a little bit longer.
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire departments rescue two stuck dogs
Two fire departments recently rescued two stuck dogs in separate incidents. Members with Crains Creek Fire Department rescued a dog that was stuck between shipping containers on Wright Road in Vass on Nov. 12. “This morning rescue 239 with its crew responded to given address reference to poor old Harley...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden
(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
UNCP offers seamless path to NCSU vet school
Allyson Chavis and Allyson Lane met four years ago while working at a local animal hospital. It didn’t take long to discover they shared more in common than their name. Topping the list is a passion for animals and a desire to pursue a career in veterinarian medicine. They chose to turn their passion into a degree at UNC Pembroke after learning about the pathway program with the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University.
cbs17
Cumberland County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An ordinary day turned into a lucky one when a Cumberland County man won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won the $100,000 prize. Martin purchased his Fabulous Fortune winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North...
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
