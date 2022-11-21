ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesevenlakesinsider.com

New Antique Store Comes to West End

Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
WEST END, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Trucks of Furniture: Major Donation to Benefit Nonprofits

Thirty trucks filled with new mattresses, headboards and patio furniture are headed to Moore County this week. Worth an estimated $5 million dollars, the furnishings were donated to Dreams 4 All Foundation, and will also benefit Habitat for Humanities of the NC Sandhills. Another unnamed “Thanksgiving angel” also jumped in...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

Fearrington’s Visionaries

Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
PITTSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Planet Fitness coming soon to Moore County

Construction has begun on the latest addition to the thriving fitness scene of Moore County. Set to open in early 2023, Planet Fitness will be arriving in Aberdeen, on Highway 15-501, near the intersection with Highway 1, just in time for workout enthusiasts of the Sandhills to hold onto their potential New Year’s resolutions a little bit longer.
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire departments rescue two stuck dogs

Two fire departments recently rescued two stuck dogs in separate incidents. Members with Crains Creek Fire Department rescued a dog that was stuck between shipping containers on Wright Road in Vass on Nov. 12. “This morning rescue 239 with its crew responded to given address reference to poor old Harley...
VASS, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden

(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
PLEASANT GARDEN, NC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP offers seamless path to NCSU vet school

Allyson Chavis and Allyson Lane met four years ago while working at a local animal hospital. It didn’t take long to discover they shared more in common than their name. Topping the list is a passion for animals and a desire to pursue a career in veterinarian medicine. They chose to turn their passion into a degree at UNC Pembroke after learning about the pathway program with the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University.
PEMBROKE, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An ordinary day turned into a lucky one when a Cumberland County man won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won the $100,000 prize. Martin purchased his Fabulous Fortune winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy