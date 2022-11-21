Hero in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting has deep San Diego ties

Richard M. Fierro, who helped disarm the gunman inside a nightclub Saturday in Colorado Springs, grew up in San Diego and is known within the local Latino brewery community, according to residents who described him as hardworking and heroic.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, callers reported a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire, shooting 22 people — five fatally. Fierro, 45, was one of two people who confronted the shooter and stopped the attack.

At a press conference Monday, Colorado Springs officials identified Fierro, a decorated 15-year Army veteran, and a second person, Thomas James, as the two heroes who stopped the gunman.

Fierro told reporters Monday night that he took a handgun from Aldrich, hit him with it and pinned him down with help from another person.

Fierro said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect “came in shooting.” Fierro said during a lull in the shooting he ran at the suspect, who was wearing some type of armor plates, and pulled him down before severely beating him until police arrived.

“I tried to save people, and it didn’t work for five of them,” he said. “These are all good people. I’m not a hero. I’m just some dude.”

Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed, while his daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro injured his hands, knees and ankle while stopping the shooter.

National City resident Joann Cornejo first heard about Fierro’s heroics when she received a call Sunday from her mother. She was “floored” to hear what he had done, but not because it was out of character. Springing into action, especially with his family present with him that night at the club, is very much his character, she said.

“He’s just a stand-up guy who puts family first and does anything for his family. I’ve seen it over and over again,” said Cornejo. “He’s very loud. He’s very humorous. He’s just a great guy.”

Cornejo said she has known Fierro as “Ritchie” since she was five years old, decades ago when Fierro started dating Cornejo’s cousin, Jessica Fierro. The young couple were Mira Mesa High School sweethearts and would go on to marry.

Fierro is also a “die-hard Chargers fan” and a San Diego State University alumnus, Cornejo added.

The Fierro couple owns the brewery Atrevida Beer Co. in Colorado Springs. That brewery is what brought them to Barrio Logan, where Jessica Fierro grew up, said David Favela.

Favela owns Border X Brewing, a Barrio Logan-based Mexican craft brewery.

Several years ago, Favela met Fierro at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo. They bonded over owning Latino breweries, said Favela.

“Latino breweries are so far and few between that we just wanted to support each other and so we did a collaboration brew in 2020. We came up with a recipe together,” Favela said, adding that the Fierro family also collaborated with his wife’s brewery Mujeres Brew House.

After word of Fierro’s heroic efforts got around, Favela said he wasn’t surprised because he’s “just a solid, family man.”

“That’s pretty amazing of him. They always talk about the good guy with the gun. Well, he was a good guy without a gun who still really used his bravery as his weapon,” said Favela, adding that the family is “very humble and hardworking.”

Favela said Monday he reached out to Fierro via text message and hopes that he is recovering from injuries from apprehending the gunman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .