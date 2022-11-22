Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving CarStill UnsolvedLake City, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2
The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide
Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
St. Johns County Sheriff files objection to Aiden Fucci's request to leave solitary, move facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff has expressed his objection to the latest motion filed by Aiden Fucci's team. The teen accused of murdering his middle school classmate claims he is enduring “ongoing torture” at the Duval County Jail and asks to be moved to a different facility or a less restrictive setting.
wuft.org
Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season
Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
WCJB
Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
WCJB
Lake City soup kitchen volunteers serve over a thousand plates on Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving and Columbia County residents who are homeless, elderly, or just in need got fed at one soup kitchen that has been dishing out Thanksgiving plates for more than three decades. The Suwannee River Valley Mission’s LAD Kitchen served over a thousand plates today from...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Columbia County left a 4-year-old dead and two others seriously injured. Two vehicles were headed eastbound on I-10 in on Thursday. One vehicle attempted to merge into the left lane in front of the other. This is when the car merging struck...
News4Jax.com
86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
WEAR
Choctaw rides late-season charge to Regional Final at Lake City Columbia
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The rest of the state contenders in Class 3S may have celebrated when Choctaw knocked off top-ranked Pine Forest last week. They should be careful what they wish for. Choctaw's win might have been a mild upset, but it was not a shock. Instead, it...
2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County
The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
mainstreetdailynews.com
UTV overturns, kills Fort White man
A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
WCJB
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
Comments / 0