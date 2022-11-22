HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.

