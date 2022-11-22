ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2

The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide

Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
LAKE CITY, FL
wuft.org

Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season

Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County

The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UTV overturns, kills Fort White man

A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
FORT WHITE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
HAWTHORNE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

