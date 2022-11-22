ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Florida football team loses rivalry game to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering their final game of the regular season, the Florida football team had a chance to salvage momentum and pride, despite a shocking loss to Vanderbilt the previous week, with a win in their annual showdown with Florida State. However, with five scholarship receivers on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three members of the Florida volleyball team earn All-SEC honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One day after the collegiate volleyball season wrapped up, a trio of Florida Gators earned top honors for their outstanding performance on the court this fall. Alexis Stucky, Merritt Beason, and Marina Markova were each named to the All-SEC Team. However, Stucky earned the treasure trove...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida women’s basketball team edges Houston in overtime

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team rallied from a six point deficit with 1:44 to play in regulation to force overtime and defeat Houston 77-73 to sweep the St. Pete Showcase. Leilani Correa led the Gators (6-1) and all scorers with 24 points, including, converting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Student Loan Repayment Pause Extended

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the recent pause on student loan payments being extended, anyone with loans won’t have to start paying their bill just yet. This pause has been in effect since March 27th, 2020 when former president, Donald Trump, put it in effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
WCJB

Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police Officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
OCALA, FL

