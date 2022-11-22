Read full article on original website
WCJB
Florida football team loses rivalry game to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering their final game of the regular season, the Florida football team had a chance to salvage momentum and pride, despite a shocking loss to Vanderbilt the previous week, with a win in their annual showdown with Florida State. However, with five scholarship receivers on the...
WCJB
Three members of the Florida volleyball team earn All-SEC honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One day after the collegiate volleyball season wrapped up, a trio of Florida Gators earned top honors for their outstanding performance on the court this fall. Alexis Stucky, Merritt Beason, and Marina Markova were each named to the All-SEC Team. However, Stucky earned the treasure trove...
WCJB
Florida volleyball team downs Ole Miss to clinch a share of regular season conference crown
OXFORD, MS. (WCJB) - For the 25th time in program history, the Florida volleyball team earned at least a share of the Southeastern Conference regular season title with their five-set win against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Gators (23-5) took the first two sets, before the Rebels (11-17) rallied to...
WCJB
Florida women’s basketball team edges Houston in overtime
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women's basketball team rallied from a six point deficit with 1:44 to play in regulation to force overtime and defeat Houston 77-73 to sweep the St. Pete Showcase. Leilani Correa led the Gators (6-1) and all scorers with 24 points, including, converting...
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team rides hot start to victory over Oregon State, 81-68
PORTLAND, Ore. (WCJB) -The Florida men's basketball team bounced back from a discouraging loss to Xavier on Thanksgiving nght by defeating Oregon State, 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon. Florida improves to 4-2 overall. Guard Trey Bonham continued his impressive play with 19 points, Will...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for intentionally hitting man with his car
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after hitting someone with his car on Friday night. Alachua County Sheriff's Deputies say Ernesto Morales Alejo, 19, was involved in a fight with another man at Hitchcock's Market in Newberry around 8 at night. Morales Alejo...
WCJB
Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff's Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
WCJB
Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
WCJB
Student Loan Repayment Pause Extended
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the recent pause on student loan payments being extended, anyone with loans won't have to start paying their bill just yet. This pause has been in effect since March 27th, 2020 when former president, Donald Trump, put it in effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
WCJB
Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff's Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles "Chuck" Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police Officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
WCJB
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you'll see a house with thousands of lights. "Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren't doing it in Windsor anymore and it's like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them," said owner Cara Poe.
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Columbia County left a 4-year-old dead and two others seriously injured. Two vehicles were headed eastbound on I-10 in on Thursday. One vehicle attempted to merge into the left lane in front of the other. This is when the car merging struck...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
WCJB
Marion County Jail inmate dies after six detention deputies had to ‘subdue’ him
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating a death at the Marion County Jail after detention deputies attempted to restrain an inmate. At around 7 a.m. on Friday morning, several detention deputies say 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley refused to cooperate with a routine cell inspection.
