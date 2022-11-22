DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families. On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.

