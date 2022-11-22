ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

People pay respects at Club Q memorial on Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Thanksgiving holiday prompted people from the Colorado Springs area and all over Colorado to pay their respects to the five people shot and killed at Club Q last weekend. "It’s about spending time with people and being thankful, and unfortunately, the families that aren’t...
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
9NEWS

Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas (San Antonio). That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea...
9NEWS

Goldspot Brewing Company fundraising for Club Q victims

DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families. On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.
9NEWS

Denver LGBTQ+ clubs increase security after Club Q shooting

DENVER — At The Triangle, an LGBTQ+ bar in downtown Denver, the drag show went on Sunday -- but with additional security outside, after a shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club Saturday night killed five people and injured many others. "I still can’t believe it. I don’t think...
