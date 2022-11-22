Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can't end mass shootings
Man who helped stop Club Q gunman recovering in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — One of the people who subdued the gunman at Club Q Saturday night is still recovering in the hospital. Thomas James, a Navy sailor, is one of two people being hailed as a hero for stopping the shooter who killed five and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ+ club.
People pay respects at Club Q memorial on Thanksgiving
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Thanksgiving holiday prompted people from the Colorado Springs area and all over Colorado to pay their respects to the five people shot and killed at Club Q last weekend. "It’s about spending time with people and being thankful, and unfortunately, the families that aren’t...
Victims of Club Q shooting honored at state Capitol vigil
DENVER — People gathered at the state Capitol in Denver Wednesday. It was another opportunity to grieve together and show support for the LGBTQ+ community after five people were killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs. People lit candles next to five poster boards with the names and faces...
Emergency room doctor reflects on treating Club Q shooting victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Leslie Moats remembers when he first learned of the patient intake his team was about to encounter. A police officer had let Dr. Moats' team at UCHealth know that there had been a shooting. “Within just a few moments, the first patient came in....
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Survivors injured in Club Q shooting share what happened that night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seventeen people were injured by gunfire in the shooting that killed five people at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q Saturday night. Some of the victims are still recovering at hospitals, while others are healing from home. 9NEWS spoke to two people who said they were inside...
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Grief gives way to anger and a push for action on new LGTBQ+ resources in the Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub shattered the feelings of community refuge and celebration that had grown there over 20 years -- and has now led to calls for more action to support the LGBTQ+ community in the city. A gunman...
Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas (San Antonio). That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea...
Curtis Park neighbors fly Pride flags in solidarity with LGBTQ community after Club Q shooting
DENVER — Many people are trying to figure out ways to support the LGBTQ community following the shooting at Club Q. While some donate to a fund, the Curtis Park neighborhood decided to show their support with pride. Neighbors in the area were encouraged over social media to fly...
Vibrant LGBTQ+ community is changing stereotypes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Perceptions can fuel misconceptions. In Colorado Springs, stereotypes are changing. The city has long been stereotyped as one of the most conservative places in America. In the 1990s it was the center of a movement to prohibit Colorado from enacting protections for LGBTQ people. The...
Raymond Green Vance described as kind, selfless and gifted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Raymond Green Vance, 22, who died in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, was described by his family as "a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him." Vance had never been to the LGBTQ+ nightclub before Saturday night, when...
Goldspot Brewing Company fundraising for Club Q victims
DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families. On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.
Club Q shooting suspect was arrested after 2021 bomb threat, but no effort was made to take his guns
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The man suspected in the shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub Club Q faced allegations in June 2021 that were serious enough to seek a court order to remove weapons from his possession – but there are no records showing that anyone tried, 9Wants to Know has learned.
Sources: Club Q suspect carried 'ghost guns' — semiautomatic rifle, handgun with no serial numbers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was armed with a rifle and a handgun that both lacked serial numbers and appeared to be so-called “ghost guns,” 9Wants to Know has learned. Those kinds of guns – which...
Murder, bias-motivated crime charges recommended against Club Q shooting suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police on Monday released the names of the five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub Saturday night, as well as the "two heroes who intervened" to stop the gunman. Charges of murder and bias-motivated crimes have been recommended for the...
Club Q served as a critical 'safe space' for Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q was far more than just a nightclub. For the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, it offered a sense of belonging in a space where there was no judgement. As the community mourns those who died, they’re also coming to terms with losing a safe space where they felt welcome.
LGBTQ+ community feels loss of safe space after nightclub shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial grew outside of Club Q Sunday night, the day after five people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Beyond the police tape, a space that used to feel safe now feels far away...
Club Q annual Thanksgiving dinner held at different location this year
DENVER, Colorado — Every year, the community in Colorado Springs has relied on the annual Thanksgiving meal hosted at Club Q – this year, organizers wanted to make sure the event wasn't taken away from the community in the midst of the shooting tragedy. Organizers of the Club...
Denver LGBTQ+ clubs increase security after Club Q shooting
DENVER — At The Triangle, an LGBTQ+ bar in downtown Denver, the drag show went on Sunday -- but with additional security outside, after a shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club Saturday night killed five people and injured many others. "I still can’t believe it. I don’t think...
