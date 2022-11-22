Read full article on original website
Iowa to face Nebraska in Big Ten regular season finale
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Hawkeyes pulled a 180 on the season and are one win away from punching a ticket to the Big Ten Championship. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic
Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
Iowa Hawkeyes are Bowl Bound But Where Will They Go?
Friday afternoon, Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City will host a game that could put the Iowa Hawkeyes back in the Big Ten Championship game for the second straight year and the third time in eight years. What lies beyond that looks pretty clear, at least if Iowa defeats the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving
Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
Police search for scrooge who swiped sleigh in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Investigators are trying to track down a Grinch in Iowa City. Iowa City police say somebody stole Santa's sleigh from the downtown pedestrian mall over the weekend. It's one of the holiday decorations the city displays every year. They want whoever took it to give...
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
