CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...

