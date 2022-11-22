ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WAFF

New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
NEW HOPE, AL
WHNT-TV

AAA Expects Thanksgiving Travel to be High

Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time. Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Traffic Expected to Pick up for Thanksgiving

Around 49 million Americans are expected to hit the road this week for the holiday. Around 49 million Americans are expected to hit the road this week for the holiday. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Inflation Impact on Food Banks

While many are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast, inflation has made it hard for some Alabamians to put a turkey or much else on the table. Some food banks in the area are still making the holiday special for those in need. Inflation Impact on Food Banks. While many are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

What's On Your Thanksgiving Table?

News 19's Mariah Wiggs took to the street in Huntsville to settle some great Thanksgiving food debates. Does cranberry sauce or mac &cheese belong on the Thanksgiving table. Some locals gave us their answer. What’s On Your Thanksgiving Table?. News 19's Mariah Wiggs took to the street in Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Iron Bowl Extremes

Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Daily South

Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip

Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE

