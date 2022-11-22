Read full article on original website
State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix DocumentaryA.W. NavesAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Alabama kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFORoger MarshGuntersville, AL
Madison County woman competes in Cookie Challenge
Theres no better time to bake from scratch than during the holidays, but on local one woman is putting her baking to the test in "The Cookie Challenge."
WAFF
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
WAAY-TV
Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life
Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told. Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19.
WHNT-TV
AAA Expects Thanksgiving Travel to be High
Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time.
WHNT-TV
Traffic Expected to Pick up for Thanksgiving
Around 49 million Americans are expected to hit the road this week for the holiday.
WHNT-TV
Inflation Impact on Food Banks
While many are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast, inflation has made it hard for some Alabamians to put a turkey or much else on the table. Some food banks in the area are still making the holiday special for those in need.
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
North Alabama woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
Scottsboro mom hopes to raise awareness about diabetes after son’s diagnosis
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and part of raising awareness about the disease is knowing that it can impact anyone at any age.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama woman competing on Thanksgiving Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on WAAY 31
“Jeopardy!” has a date with North Alabama this Thanksgiving. Megan Burr, a Guntersville native now working in the film industry in California, is set to appear as one of the three contestants on the new episode airing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31. The show is staying tight-lipped...
WHNT-TV
What's On Your Thanksgiving Table?
News 19's Mariah Wiggs took to the street in Huntsville to settle some great Thanksgiving food debates. Does cranberry sauce or mac &cheese belong on the Thanksgiving table. Some locals gave us their answer.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WHNT-TV
Iron Bowl Extremes
Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
The Daily South
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
