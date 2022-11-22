Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Firefighters got a strange call over the weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. A 500-pound moose was stuck in a basement in the town of Soldotna. The one-year bull apparently was enjoying some veggies when it fell through a window well into a home's basement. Officials tranquilized the intruder, who was carried out awake by six men on a tarp used for large patients. When the sedative wore off, the moose just trotted away, probably wondering what the heck was in those veggies.
Oversized load: Firefighters tote trapped moose from Alaskan basement
SOLDOTNA, Alaska — An uninvited guest created quite the spectacle Sunday in Soldotna, Alaska, and it took six men to haul the hooved intruder out of his subterranean hideout. Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula confirmed to The Associated Press that his team received...
Look: Moose rescued from basement of Alaska home
Firefighters and wildlife officials in Alaska responded to a home where a young moose was found trapped in the basement.
kdll.org
Without housing, Cooper Landing Emergency Services struggles to keep volunteers
In order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders. Paramedic Clay Adam came to Cooper Landing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted in shooting death of Kenai woman
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai grand jury indicted a man today related to the death of Stephanie Henson on Nov. 17, according to a news release from the Department of Law. Kevin Lee Park, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of failing to stop at the direction of police.
kdll.org
Evening newscast — Nov. 23, 2022
Christmas tree cutting opens tomorrow in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. Plus, voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren't sure why.
kinyradio.com
Kenai Grand Jury indicts Kevin Park for murder of local woman
Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, a Kenai grand jury indicted Kevin Lee Park for the murder of Stephanie Henson five days ago. 28-year-old Park is charged with four felony counts: one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.
radiokenai.com
Christmas Comes To Kenai 2022
10:00 AM – You and your favorite friends can enjoy the Kenai Fine Arts Guild Arts and Crafts Fair Friday and Saturday 10a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenai Central High School. Over 100 participating vendors selling awesome homemade goods, and entry is absolutely free!. 11:00 AM – Mr. &...
radiokenai.com
Spark Soldotna Awards $4,000 Scholarship To Mobile Beverage Cart
The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce hosted the Spark Soldotna Small Business Scholarship Program on Friday, November 18th at the Lone Moose Lodge in Soldotna. The third annual Shark Tank event is where the Soldotna Chamber awards scholarships to local businesses that are either introducing a new product or a start up business. At Friday nights event four business owners presented and the four local business leaders “sharks” were tasked with selecting a winner. After hearing pitches from the four business owners the “sharks” choose “The Pony Keg” and awarded them a $4,000 scholarship.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Authorizes Purchase For Equipment For The Kenai Municipal Airport
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the sole source purchase of a Team Eagle Edge-Lite Runway Edge Light Cleaner Attachment from BSI Equipment LLC for the Kenai Municipal Airport. This product is snow removal equipment to clear snow away from the runway and taxiway edge lights. Kenai Airport...
kdll.org
Election update: Bjorkman, Ruffridge win
After Wednesday's ranked choice tabulation and final ballot count, Republican frontrunners Jesse Bjorkman and Justin Ruffridge clinched victories in their respective races to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in Juneau. Republican Jesse Bjorkman won the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula. After third-place nonpartisan candidate Andy...
Comments / 2