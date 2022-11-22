Read full article on original website
WFAA
Texas DPS requesting $1.2 billion training facility months after Uvalde massacre
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety made a request for a new training facility, and it could cost taxpayers $1.2 billion. As first reported by the Texas Tribune, DPS Director Steven McCraw, who called the response to the Robb shooting a failure of law enforcement, made the request last month.
WFAA
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
WFAA
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
WFAA
Twin infants rescued from Russia and united with Texas parents
HOUSTON — Two babies born in September and sent to a Russian state-run orphanage are on their way to Texas with their new parents thanks to a dramatic rescue, according to Project DYNAMO. The Texas couple conceived the twins via a surrogate who lived in eastern Ukraine. The woman...
