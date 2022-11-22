ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAA

'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
WFAA

Twin infants rescued from Russia and united with Texas parents

HOUSTON — Two babies born in September and sent to a Russian state-run orphanage are on their way to Texas with their new parents thanks to a dramatic rescue, according to Project DYNAMO. The Texas couple conceived the twins via a surrogate who lived in eastern Ukraine. The woman...
