Read full article on original website
Related
15th NorCal Tip-Off Classic highlighted by No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Modesto Christian
It's a staple in Northern California. The NorCal Tip-off Classic, a brainchild of West Coast scout Gerry Freitas, will tip-off its 15th season Saturday at Dublin High School. The event generally signals the start of the boys basketball season in Northern California. Freitas says the ...
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
NBC Bay Area
Judge Grants Cain Velasquez Permission to Travel Out of State for Wrestling Event
A judge granted former mixed martial arts star Cain Velasquez permission to travel out of state for a wrestling event. Cain Velasquez, who pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges, will be allowed to travel under the following conditions:. Must coordinate removal of GPS bracelet with pre-trial services before departure...
Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game
STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges.
Paradise Post
Barney O’ Rourke’s returns to Paradise
PARADISE — Paradise institution Barney O’Rourke’s has been resurrected after being destroyed by the Camp Fire. The restaurant, known for its hamburgers, reopened November 10 with a soft opening. On Wednesday, the restaurant was packed to the gills. The owner, Patty Vandibber, has owned Barney O’Rourke’s for...
Orphaned bear cub found in South Lake Tahoe dies at Oakland Zoo
An 8-month-old orphaned bear cub found in South Lake Tahoe last week had to be euthanized Monday night after extensive treatment by the Oakland Zoo.
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
actionnewsnow.com
43-acre prescribed burn produces smoke in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke that is visible in the Forest Ranch area is due to a prescribed burn in the Big Chico Creek Canyon. The Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) said it is supporting the Higgins Ridge Property Management LLC as they burn about 43 acres Monday. The...
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest
The Brentwood Police Department responded to the area of O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road for a report of a road rage incident, involving a gun. Officers searched the area and with the help of diligent citizens, they located and detained the suspect, 25 year-old Omar Massoud (Antioch), inside of Pet Food Express.
KCRA.com
Family-owned plumbing company gives out 500 free turkeys to families in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 10-year-long Thanksgiving tradition made its way to Vacaville Tuesday night. For a decade, Marin-based Peter Levi Plumbing has been passing out free turkeys to families in Northern Calif0rnia on the Tuesday before the holiday. The family-owned company has locations in Novato and Vacaville. "It was...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
Comments / 0