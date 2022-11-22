Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 5, Anaheim 1
Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 8 (Batherson, Chabot), 16:24 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Brassard 3 (Joseph, Sanderson), 18:19. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 8 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:29 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Zub 2 (Joseph, Brassard), 14:54. Third Period_5, Ottawa, Joseph 2 (Pinto, Brassard), 6:49 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Jones 2 (White, Beaulieu), 17:10.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
Minnesota111—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 5 (Tavares, Liljegren), 3:42. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 12 (Eriksson Ek, Zuccarello), 12:01 (pp). 3, Toronto, Aston-Reese 3 (Engvall), 12:43. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (High Sticking), 8:28; Holl, TOR (High Sticking), 11:13. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Boldy 8 (Goligoski, Greenway), 2:38. 5, Toronto, Jarnkrok 5 (Tavares, Giordano), 10:04....
Porterville Recorder
Montreal 3, Chicago 2
Chicago0110—2 Montreal won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, Montreal, Edmundson 1 (Monahan), 3:21. Second Period_2, Chicago, C.Jones 1 (Dickinson, Khaira), 5:53. 3, Montreal, Suzuki 12 (Matheson, Monahan), 7:22 (pp). Third Period_4, Chicago, Raddysh 5 (Kane), 16:06 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 3 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Dach G), Chicago 2 (Toews G,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH DAKOTA 67, UTAH TECH 52
Percentages: FG .351, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Pope 1-2, Gonsalves 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Staine 0-3, Nicolds 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen 2). Turnovers: 10 (Leter 4, Christensen 2, Nicolds 2, Gooden, Pope). Steals: 11 (Pope 3, Christensen 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 83, Villanova 71
PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-11 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-47 18-23 83. VILLANOVA (2-4) Dixon 2-10 5-6 10, Slater...
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 77, NEW ORLEANS 76
Percentages: FG .531, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Lukic 2-4, Bruner 2-6, Mullins 1-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Corbett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lukic, Mullins). Turnovers: 18 (Mullins 5, Lukic 4, Corbett 3, Bruner 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 2, Bowen, Kisunas). Steals: 8 (Corbett 4, Kisunas, Lukic,...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
NFL — Suspended Green Bay's OL Sean Rhyan for six games for a violation of the league performance enhancing drugs (PED) policy. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. Released TE Josh Babicz from the practice squad. Placed OT Sean Rhyan on the reserve/suspension list.
Porterville Recorder
Washington St. 96, Detroit 54
DETROIT (3-4) Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54. WASHINGTON ST. (3-2) Gueye...
Porterville Recorder
Seton Hall 83, Wisconsin 72
SETON HALL (3-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.9, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Park-Lane 3-9, Jordan 2-5, Hagans 1-1, Cooks 1-3, Pinkney 0-1, Allesch 0-1, Baines 0-2, Wright 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Bembry 2, Jordan 2, Cooks 1, Baines 1) Turnovers: 13 (Park-Lane 4, Bembry 2, Jordan 2, Hagans 2, Cooks...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins take down Canes for NHL record to start the season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by...
Porterville Recorder
HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 97, NC A&T 54
NC A&T (3-2) Davis 2-3 0-0 6, Harris 9-11 0-1 18, Bracone 7-12 0-0 16, Dorsey 1-6 0-0 2, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Acox 1-3 0-0 2, Council 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 1-3 0-0 3, Weems 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 0-2 2-6 2, Clark 1-3 3-4 5, Totals 22-48 5-11 54.
Porterville Recorder
OMAHA 62, LOUISIANA-MONROE 56
Percentages: FG .355, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Blackmon 3-6, Locure 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Hancock 1-3, Gallion 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto, Howell, Powell). Turnovers: 11 (Blackmon 4, Hancock 2, Locure 2, Bafutto, Howell, Wilson). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA TECH 79, SAMFORD 76
Percentages: FG .462, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (C.Williams 4-8, Willis 3-9, I.Crawford 2-3, T.Williams 1-3, Bullock 0-1, J.Crawford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (I.Crawford). Turnovers: 17 (I.Crawford 6, Willis 4, C.Williams 3, J.Crawford 2, Bradford, Hunter). Steals: 9 (Allen 3, Bullock 2, J.Crawford...
