Cleveland, OH

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

If there is one consistent thing across the NBA, it's the fact that refereeing decisions are anything but. Regularly, players and fans alike complain about the standard of refereeing and how calls are made in certain situations but not in others. Sometimes, though, a transgression is so blatant that it almost ends up becoming funny.
PHOENIX, AZ

