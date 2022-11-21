Read full article on original website
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Former CBS producer blames journalists for distrust in media, Don Lemon blames politicians crying ‘fake news'
Former CBS Evening News executive producer Mosheh Oinounou lectured CNN on how to engage with viewers more to beat back growing distrust in the media.
NPR
KELLY: Biden says he is open to their ideas, but he has already drawn red lines through a bunch of them. To talk about how productive divided government can be, I'm joined by congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales - hey there, Claudia...
CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: ...And our White House correspondent, Tamara Keith. Hey, Tam. TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hey, hey. KELLY: Claudia, you kick us off. House Republicans, who are about to run things in the House - they've spent a lot of time detailing their plans for this new Congress. What are they?
NPR
Midterm results show voters reject election denialism
Secretary of state candidates who deny the 2020 election results generally underperformed fellow Republicans on the ballot in a handful of competitive states, reports NPR's Miles Parks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We learned a lot from the 2022 midterms. Abortion access matters to voters, Florida might not be a swing state...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Greg Gutfeld Called Out by Fox News Co-Host Jessica Tarlov for Saying She Was ‘Too Emotional': ‘HR Watches This’
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was called out by his fellow show host Jessica Tarlov on Monday for saying that the female host was “too emotional” when discussing the attack of Paul Pelosi and conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. “HR watches this by the way,” Tarlov told Gutfeld...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network
Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
Inside Ana Navarro and Al Cárdenas’ Power House
Two high-profile political strategists balance passion and politics in the Magic City The post Inside Ana Navarro and Al Cárdenas’ Power House appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
Being Her Sister’s Keeper: Joy Reid Comes To Tiffany Cross’s Defense Amid MSNBC Parting Ways
One thing for certain and two things for sure: MSNBC host Joy Reid let it be known that she’s got her sister Tiffany Cross’s back after the network severed ties with the host. The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network dropped MSNBC weekend host Cross after two years of presiding...
Megyn Kelly Expresses Annoyance Over The One Word Meghan Markle Kept Repeating In Her Podcast
She defied the stereotype of what a British royal family member should look and act like. Now, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is giving voice to other women who feel pigeonholed in some way. In its short time on the air, Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," has taken a swing at racial stereotypes such as the "angry Black woman" and the fierce Asian "dragon lady."
The View's Sunny Hostin Claims She Hired Security Because Of One Fox News Host
Political violence is rising across the United States, with hundreds of government officials and candidates at all levels being targets of harassment and threats that put in jeopardy the country's democratic values. A recent example is a break-in into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and an attack on her husband by an intruder who was looking for her (via CNN).
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.
Radar Online.com
GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV
Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michelle Obama worked to control 'rage' when prepping for interviews, avoid 'gut reaction' answers
Michelle Obama shared in her new book and with NPR how she would practice her gut reaction before interviews to not let her rage be her initial answer.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
