ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
NPR

KELLY: Biden says he is open to their ideas, but he has already drawn red lines through a bunch of them. To talk about how productive divided government can be, I'm joined by congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales - hey there, Claudia...

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: ...And our White House correspondent, Tamara Keith. Hey, Tam. TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hey, hey. KELLY: Claudia, you kick us off. House Republicans, who are about to run things in the House - they've spent a lot of time detailing their plans for this new Congress. What are they?
NPR

Midterm results show voters reject election denialism

Secretary of state candidates who deny the 2020 election results generally underperformed fellow Republicans on the ballot in a handful of competitive states, reports NPR's Miles Parks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We learned a lot from the 2022 midterms. Abortion access matters to voters, Florida might not be a swing state...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
RadarOnline

Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network

Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
The List

The View's Sunny Hostin Claims She Hired Security Because Of One Fox News Host

Political violence is rising across the United States, with hundreds of government officials and candidates at all levels being targets of harassment and threats that put in jeopardy the country's democratic values. A recent example is a break-in into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and an attack on her husband by an intruder who was looking for her (via CNN).
News Breaking LIVE

Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
Radar Online.com

GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV

Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy