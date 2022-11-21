Read full article on original website
NPR
Democrats Race Against Time
When the new Congress takes office in January, Democrats will lose control of the House of Representatives. Until that happens, they have a slew of legislative priorities, ranging from increasing the debt ceiling to codifying the right to same-sex and interracial marriages. This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, and...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 20, 2022: Trump’s 3rd campaign, election consequences, Twitter meltdown
Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last week, getting a jump on rivals and a possible shield to hold off various criminal investigations and a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Editorial cartoonists reacted to Trump’s third presidential bid by drawing him as...
This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control
Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Nancy Pelosi Responds to Trump, Musk Conspiracy Theories: ‘It’s Really Sad for the Country’
Nancy Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night in her first interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. The House Speaker began the interview by saying she “absolutely” agreed with President Joe Biden, who tied the assault on her husband to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi also confirmed that Paul’s operation was a “success” but said it is only one part of the recovery, as the head injury was “drastic.”
Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo
The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.
6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House
When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
Trump reportedly 'livid,' 'screaming' after subpar GOP midterms results
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly "livid," "furious" and "screaming at everyone."
Jen Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about midterm results as GOP red wave fails to appear
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the sentiment inside the hall of her former employer was “giddy” as the results of the 2022 US midterms began pouring in late on Tuesday night.Ms Psaki said the spirit inside the Oval Office was notably “gleeful” after an anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialise and Democrats performed better than expected.“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Ms Psaki said on MSNBC, where she’s been working as a contributor since leaving the White House press briefing podium.“They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things...
Trump in apparent Twitter snub after Musk lifts ban – US politics live
Former president yet to tweet after account reactivated – follow all the latest politics news
'Toxic Twitter' activists ramp up pressure on brands after Trump account reinstated
Nov 21 (Reuters) - A coalition of civil rights activists on Monday were urging Twitter's advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after its owner Elon Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Facebook Will Stop Fact-Checking Trump After He Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Facebook will stop fact-checking Donald Trump after he announces his 2024 presidential run due to Meta’s political speech policy, CNN reported Tuesday. “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” a Meta manager emailed fact-checkers Tuesday, according to a memo obtained by CNN. The memo reminded staffers “political speech is ineligible for fact-checking. This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labeled as created by the politician or their campaign.”
CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime
The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
NPR
Midterm results show voters reject election denialism
Secretary of state candidates who deny the 2020 election results generally underperformed fellow Republicans on the ballot in a handful of competitive states, reports NPR's Miles Parks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We learned a lot from the 2022 midterms. Abortion access matters to voters, Florida might not be a swing state...
Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Gets A Blistering Fact-Check On CNN
The former president’s address was "less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics," said the network's fact-checker Daniel Dale.
Elon Musk Accused of Forcing Users to Follow Donald Trump on Twitter
Trump's Twitter account has gained millions of followers since being reactivated on Saturday.
NPR
KELLY: Biden says he is open to their ideas, but he has already drawn red lines through a bunch of them. To talk about how productive divided government can be, I'm joined by congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales - hey there, Claudia...
CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: ...And our White House correspondent, Tamara Keith. Hey, Tam. TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hey, hey. KELLY: Claudia, you kick us off. House Republicans, who are about to run things in the House - they've spent a lot of time detailing their plans for this new Congress. What are they?
NPR
'Ronnabyte' and 'Quettabyte' are the new terms to describe large amounts of data
The world is full of data - on your phone, your computer, in the cloud. We measure it with words like gigabyte or terabyte. But data is growing exponentially, and people had started using some less-than-scientific-terms to describe it, such as hellabyte to describe the number one with 27 zeroes after it.
NPR
Aid to Ukraine is vital this winter as Russia keeps up its attack on infrastructure
Ukraine's government is about to receive more than $4 billion in aid from the U.S. to help keep basic services running. The money will be vital this winter as Russia continues to damage or destroy so much of Ukraine's infrastructure. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports from Kyiv. JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Ukraine's...
