3RC men fall in tournament finale; Finish 1-2 overall
The Bank of Grandin Thanksgiving Tournament started off well for the Three Rivers College Raiders basketball team with a win on opening night in Poplar Bluff. However, that thanksgiving win over Motlow State CC was followed up by two hard-fought losses to two legitimate programs and it happened again Saturday night as the tourney wrapped with the Raiders (5-6) dropping an 89-79 decision to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Cape Central’s season comes to an end in Class 5 State Semifinals
The Fort Osage Indians reeled off 46 straight points as they knocked off the Cape Central Tigers 56-20 Saturday afternoon at Cape Girardeau Central High School. The Tigers trailed 7-6 just over a minute into the second quarter when senior quarterback Morgan Diamond connected with freshman wide receiver Marquel Murray for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 13-7 lead.
Undersized Dexter hoops to rely on Nichols, toughness
Fourth-year Dexter High School boy’s basketball coach Chad Allen is taking a very pragmatic approach to the 2022-23 season, thus far. “We just have to keep working,” Allen said. “We are not near, where we need to be yet. As long as we try to improve each day, get better each day, that is what we are looking for.”
Raiders can’t get past ranked NE Mississippi
A three-game win streak may have ended Friday night the Three Rivers College men’s basketball team, but not before the host Raiders learned a few more things about themselves. Playing host to the second day of the Bank of Grandin Thanksgiving Tournament at the Libla Sports Complex Arena, the...
Redhawks MBB 'competes' in impressive tourney W
It’s one thing for a basketball team to play sharp and competitively for a game or two, any team can have its moments. But when a team strings together six solid to very good outings, then that becomes who a team is. Southeast Missouri State rode a 15-2 run...
It's a new year for Bernie hoops, as the Mules 'try to figure it out'
Man, last year was a magical basketball season at Bernie High School. The Mules won 29 games before falling in the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship game by a single point, and players Tristan Johnson, Noah Foster, and John Nimmo were among the best (Johnson was actually voted as THE best) players in the Stoddard County Athletic Association.
