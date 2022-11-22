Sustainability Office launches searchable waste disposal directory to improve on-campus recycling, composting

Read full article on original website
Pigtown Neighborhood Loses A Grocery Store, Expanding Baltimore City’s Food Desert
Last week, Price Rite Marketplace, a discount grocery store chain, announced the closure of its location at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center, further expanding food deserts in Baltimore City’s low-income areas, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. At the same time, Giant Food announced the opening of a new store in the affluent neighborhood, Locust Point, highlighting the disparities in access to fresh meat, seafood, and produce that advocates say have been exacerbated by redlining and inaction by local politicians.
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Five houses targeted for demolition in Mount Vernon historic district
Five large rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district would be torn down to make way for a prayer garden, if Baltimore’s preservation commission approves an application it received this month. An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, the owner of the five houses, said in...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday, late-week trash collection schedules to ‘slide’
TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and testing sites, will be closed on Thursday, November 24. Additionally, Towson Loop service and CountyRide van service will not operate and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library...
CBS News
Baltimore City Schools issues COVID policy update, students urged to test after holiday
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Schools is urging all students and staff to take a COVID-19 test before returning from Thanksgiving Break. City schools also released the following updates to COVID protocol on Tuesday:. Testing in Schools. According to the CDC and health experts, biweekly screenings in kindergarten through 12th grade...
foxbaltimore.com
Owner of Brick Oven Pizza says city's denial of late-night permit is forcing him to sell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For decades, Brick Oven Pizza has been a late-night staple in Fells Point. Its location, at South Broadway and Lancaster streets, just feet from the popular Broadway Square was one of the main reasons Zion Graviel said he decided to purchase the pizzeria last year. But...
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Baltimore County Council approves Kingsville land swap to acquire Rutkowski Farm
KINGSVILLE, MD—At its meeting on November 21, the Baltimore County Council approved a landmark agreement that allows for the county to acquire the Rutkowski Farm in Kingsville, and facilitate the moving of a maintenance facility away from residential neighbors and closer to Interstate-95. Under the terms of the memorandum...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Columbia Association CEO denied request to challenge her evaluation as board maintains silence
The elected directors of the Columbia Association in Howard County have determined that the organization’s CEO has no right to appeal an annual evaluation that she says contains wildly conflicting accounts of her performance and has no actionable steps for improvement – and may be a document they are using to oust her.
Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center
BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope. Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center. More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore. "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information. Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
foxbaltimore.com
Grace Medical Center briefly evacuates after bad battery caused sulfur smell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore was briefly evacuated Tuesday after a battery malfunction cause the smell of sulfur to spread through the building. "The battery was removed and the facility has been ventilated," said Myles Handy, a spokesman for Grace Medical. The evacuation affected the...
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
foxbaltimore.com
Crews at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Elkridge prepare for increased demand
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner the holiday shopping frenzy has begun. A popular place to shop is Amazon, and crews at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Elkridge are already preparing for the increased demand.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
PLANetizen
Developers Rebrand Baltimore’s Port Covington Megaproject
Developers in Baltimore announced recently that they are rebranding a 235-acre mixed-use waterfront project now known as Baltimore Peninsula, which attracted controversy in 2019 when the project won Opportunity Zone status despite a $5.5 billion development proposal and a development team led by Kevin Plank, billionaire owner of Sagamore Development and Under Armour.
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
Fresh produce, Thanksgiving staples to be handed out to West Baltimore families
BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of West Baltimore families will have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.WJZ smashed its goal of feeding 1,200 families and will be able to feed 1,400 families due to community donations.Delivery drivers picked up the fresh produce from Hungry Harvest on Monday.That fresh produce will be packed into baskets alongside other Thanksgiving staples and handed out to families tomorrow.The fundraising endeavor was successful due to a partnership between WJZ, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
foxbaltimore.com
Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
wmar2news
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
