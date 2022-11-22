Read full article on original website
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
How “Black Saturday” is helping local businesses
JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve definitely heard of “Black Friday”, but there’s also a “Black Saturday”. It’s another way to encourage shopping at local small businesses. Today, the “Front Page” store in Joplin held their own Black Saturday event. On top...
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
Joplin Memorial Run registration is open
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s officially time to register for the 12th Annual Freeman Joplin Memorial Run 2023. Registration kicked off Friday for Joplin’s biggest running event. The May 20th race at Cunningham Park includes the Freeman Half-Marathon, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5k, and the Sign Designs Kids’ Half-Mile Run.
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
Joplin Turkey Trot goes full gobble to raise funds for area organizations
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s most favored and highly attended Thanksgiving events saw another large turnout this year. Around 1,300 people gathered in downtown Joplin, Thursday morning, for the “11th Annual Joplin Turkey Trot”. Participants were able to run in a certified 5k race, and a 1-mile fun run for kids, starting and ending the race in front of City Hall.
Science of cooking event held by “Creative Learning Alliance”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kiddos used a bit of science knowledge, today, to create food items. The “Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin provided a hands-on “STEM” learning experience, using edible materials. Kids made homemade butter by shaking cream and salt together in a jar.
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Holiday Art Market in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural event kept shoppers busy in Pittsburg this morning. The “Pittsburg Artwalk” hosted their first-ever holiday art walk event. It was held at two locations, the “Frisco Event Center”, and the “Eclectic Soul Studio”. Over 20 local vendors were...
Porch Pirates likely to strike this holiday season amidst online shopping peak times
JOPLIN, Mo. — Porch pirates are likely to be out in full force as online shopping hits a peak this time of year. They’re known for sneaking up to your porch – stealing those Christmas gifts that you just ordered. Porch piracy is called “a crime of...
