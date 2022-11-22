ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
Brett's Thursday Morning Forecast

Pleasant and mild on this Thanksgiving Day...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 11.25.22 (4:30AM)

Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the weekend forecast.
Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
PA live! 11.23.2022 Joann Butler

American Rescue Workers' Thanksgiving preparations.
Trolley museum holds holiday events in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the Electric City Trolley Museum is back open, a very special elf made an appearance for the first-holiday event and trolley run of the season. On Friday, adults and children were able to ride the trolley with the ‘Elf on a Shelf,’...
'Run For The Diamonds' Race winners announced

Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday in NEPA. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents.
Jerry's For All Seasons

DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
We Salute You: Zachary Clouser

Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday in NEPA. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents.
NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash

NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash. Scranton lights up Times Radio Tower. Scranton Holiday window showcase kicks off.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
11-car crash in Bear Creek Twp. sent 3 to hospital

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at […]
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
North Pole Express takes off this weekend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Join Santa and his helpers on a scenic holiday train ride this weekend and enjoy Christmas carols and holiday stories along the way. The North Pole Express is set to take off Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. on a one-hour round trip ride from Bloomsburg to Catawissa. The train will depart 480 W. Fifth Street near Autoneum. Parking is free, but riders should arrive 30 prior to the scheduled ride, organizers say. Tickets are $10 for children ages 1-12 and $15 for adults. They can be purchased in Bloomsburg at Exclusively You, 53 W. Main Street, and Towne Camera, 154 W. Main Street, or online at Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.
Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
Peckville Christmas House shining bright

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we finish up the Thanksgiving Holiday, many are turning their thoughts to Christmas. Two brothers in Lackawanna County go all-out decorating their homes for the holiday season. The brothers unveiled their massive Christmas display that’s bigger and brighter than ever. Clark Griswold would be proud of this Winter Wonderland. […]
