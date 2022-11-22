PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1.5 million sewer project wrapped up in Petal, with Dawson Cutoff reopening to through traffic Wednesday morning. Ward 4 Petal Alderman Craig Strickland cautioned followers on his Facebook page to watch their speedometers if traveling on the short connector between South Main Street and Carterville Road.

PETAL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO