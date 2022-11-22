Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
Tinsel Trail, Tuscaloosa’s Decorated Tree Trail, Enters 10th Year, Benefitting Local Non-Profit
The 10th annual Tuscaloosa Tinsel Trail opened to the public Monday, marking the start of the holiday season with a place for families to enjoy lit and decorated trees in downtown Tuscaloosa. The annual event benefits Tuscaloosa One Place, a family resource center that provides social services through various programs...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there are special events happening all over Tuscaloosa. This Monday, November 21st, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to the first...
Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Collect 1,100 Pounds of Food During Annual Drive
A group of radio stations in Tuscaloosa collected more than 1,000 pounds of food for the needy this year during their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The collection effort is led by Brother J, who hosts a show on WTSK Praise 93.3, in partnership with 92.9 WTUG and WALJ 105.1 the Block, and this is the 57th drive organized by the station.
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Alabama Football used to be a Thanksgiving Staple: All Things CW
At various times in its history, Alabama played rivals like Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving Day.
wvtm13.com
Dry and warm for Thanksgiving Day, rain moves in later tonight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dry and mild across central Alabama for Thanksgiving Day, but rain moves in later tonight through Black Friday. Temperatures are forecast to remain unseasonably warm for Thanksgiving Day despite mostly cloudy skies; highs will reach the upper 60s. Rain will start to overspread the area after 9 p.m. tonight and continue through Friday.
The 1982 Iron Bowl: Alabama became Auburn, Auburn became Alabama, a rivalry was transformed
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines that season’s Iron Bowl, which Auburn won 23-22 for its first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1972.
List: 6 Local and Chain Restaurants That Will Open and Serve Dinner on Thanksgiving Day
Several local and chain restaurants will open on Thanksgiving to serve those who may not travel or cook big for Thanksgiving. Students from far away may find themselves looking for a great meal to remind them of home. The rise in grocery costs may have people reconsider making meals to save money.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Members of Druid City Derby Selected to State Tournament Team for First Time
Several members of Tuscaloosa's roller derby team were selected to join a state-wide tournament team for the first time, with the chance to take part in a national competition. According to a release from the organization, four members will represent Team Alabama in the Battle of the All-Stars national tournament....
Bham Now
9 fantastic weekend events including the Iron Bowl—Nov. 25-27
There’s just ONE more sleep until one of the best days of the year. Whether you’re looking to stay cozy and decorate for Christmas or head to fun events around Birmingham, here are the happenings you won’t want to miss in The Magic City, November 25-27. It’s...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
The Iron Bowl doesn't have the juice it's had in recent years, mostly due to Alabama already having two losses, but it still has national relevance. Alabama still has an outside chance at contending for a College Football Playoff spot, while Auburn is trying to continue to impress for Cadillac Williams.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says ‘hell yes’ to coaching Alabama in Iron Bowl after missing 2020 game with COVID-19
Nick Saban missed only one game in his illustrious coaching career. In 2020, college football had a COVID-shortened season. The University of Alabama won a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship that year, but the players did not have Coach Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and watched the matchup from home. Steve Sarkisian, the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, acted as head coach in Saban’s place. Alabama dominated the Tigers, 42-13. He enjoyed watching the game from a different spot; however, the 71-year-old is excited to return to the field to coach this time. On Wednesday, he told reporters about his excitement.
