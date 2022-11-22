ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dry and warm for Thanksgiving Day, rain moves in later tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dry and mild across central Alabama for Thanksgiving Day, but rain moves in later tonight through Black Friday. Temperatures are forecast to remain unseasonably warm for Thanksgiving Day despite mostly cloudy skies; highs will reach the upper 60s. Rain will start to overspread the area after 9 p.m. tonight and continue through Friday.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn

The Iron Bowl doesn't have the juice it's had in recent years, mostly due to Alabama already having two losses, but it still has national relevance. Alabama still has an outside chance at contending for a College Football Playoff spot, while Auburn is trying to continue to impress for Cadillac Williams.
Nick Saban says ‘hell yes’ to coaching Alabama in Iron Bowl after missing 2020 game with COVID-19

Nick Saban missed only one game in his illustrious coaching career. In 2020, college football had a COVID-shortened season. The University of Alabama won a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship that year, but the players did not have Coach Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and watched the matchup from home. Steve Sarkisian, the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, acted as head coach in Saban’s place. Alabama dominated the Tigers, 42-13. He enjoyed watching the game from a different spot; however, the 71-year-old is excited to return to the field to coach this time. On Wednesday, he told reporters about his excitement.
