ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Revisiting the ‘Miracle on Grass’ ahead of USA-England World Cup clash

By Jordan Williams, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhG4m_0jJS0g0Q00

ST. LOUIS – The day after Thanksgiving, the best soccer players from the United States and England will reignite an old rivalry at the 2022 World Cup.

Three points are on the line, but it’s more than that for the players on the pitch. There’s too much historical significance to fit into this script, but the teams’ soccer histories can be summed up by one word: undefeated, and it’s not the English claiming that title.

Trending: Four former Cardinals, St. Charles native on 2023 Hall of Fame ballots

The two teams have met twice in the World Cup, most recently in 2010 in South Africa, when Clint Dempsey’s long-range effort trickled into the England goal to give USA a 1-1 draw.

But it was 72 years ago that one of the greatest sporting upsets took place on June 29, 1950, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, when a ragtag group of American soccer players dethroned the kings and inventors of the game, 2-0.

“To play against England was really special,” Ty Keough said. “They used to run this place, they used to run the United States.”

Keough, a former member of the United States Men’s National Team, is the son of Harry Keough, a defender from the 1950 team that upset the Three Lions.

“A huge part of the success of that U.S team was the guys from The Hill,” Keough said. “The Italian guys: Frank Borghi, Charlie Colombo, Gino Pariani, and Frank Wallace; we’re really proud of all of them.”

Heading into the 1950 World Cup, England was one of the favorites to hoist the trophy with 3-1 odds. The United States had lost its previous seven games, being outscored 45 to 2.

“It was one of the greatest sports upsets in the world,” Jim Leeker told FOX 2.

The result stunned English fans, according to Leeker, president of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.

“They thought it was a misprint,” he said. “They never thought the USA would be able to beat England.”

But there was no misprint. The United States beat England fair and square, 1-0, thanks to a header from American Joe Gaetjens in minute 38.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Keough, Bhorgi, Colombo, Pariani, and Wallace have all been inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame and their famous match would later be turned into a 2005 movie, “The Game of Their Lives.”

At this year’s World Cup, two more men from St. Louis could help make the impossible happen again. Josh Sargent and Tim Ream both graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in O’Fallon.

“When they introduce Tim Ream and Josh Sargent, they will say from St. Louis, Missouri, and that’s the pride that everyone is hoping for,” Leeker said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

World Cup soccer on FOX 2 Monday

ST. LOUIS – A programming mention for Monday, November 28th. FOX 2 will carry FIFA World Cup soccer starting at 9 a.m. with Brazil vs. Switzerland followed by Portugal vs. Uruguay at 12:30 p.m. Our local midday programming including The Power of Two News at 11a.m. and Studio STL at noon will air on KPLR 11 only.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis CITY SC hosts World Cup watch party, toy drive

ST. LOUIS – The home of St. Louis CITY SC is hosting another World Cup watch party as the United States Men’s National Soccer Team takes on England Friday afternoon. Gates at CITYPARK opened at 9 a.m. Friday. And while the 800 highly-coveted seats in the stadium’s Ultra Club have already sold out, fans can […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Point has 2 goals, assist in Lightning’s 5-2 win over Blues

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Friday night. Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in his 135th win in his 200th home game. Only Jacques Plante (138) had more in his first 200 home games.
TAMPA, FL
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Jimerson’s 16 lead Saint Louis over Paul Quinn 96-53

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points as Saint Louis beat Paul Quinn 96-53 on Wednesday night. Jimerson shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (5-1). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Sincere Parker shot 4 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Rain expected in the St. Louis area this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There should be areas of fog this morning, with more sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to go into the low 50s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the 30s. Saturday should start dry but have increasing clouds. Rain moves in the early evening […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy